"We are working on expansions": Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to receive fresh content and updates

When CD Projekt Red announced Witcher 4, many felt Cyberpunk 2077 might be doomed. The announcement of the new Witcher game came right after a few weeks after the futuristic RPG got the next-gen update.

While the new Witcher saga is still some time away, some are unsure if the Polish studio will continue working on Cyberpunk. What will delight fans as a piece of fresh news is that CD Projekt Red will continue to work on the project and improve the game.

The latest developments come on the back of what Quest Designer Pawel Sasko had to say about the overall quality of Cyberpunk 2077. He mentioned that the game is still being improved upon, and some characters are still missing from the game. Overall, it hardly seems as though Cyberpunk 2077's journey is over, and the rumors of an expansion could well be true.

CD Projekt Red isn't giving up on Cyberpunk 2077 for Witcher 4

A couple of days ago, Reddit user u/KamilCesaro posted a clip that showcased Pawel Sasko talking about some behind-the-scenes content and patch 1.5. It seems that CD Projekt Red won't be dropping the game just yet. As for the rumored expansions, Sasko confirmed that there is more content in the making:

"I cannot tell you anything about our plans, but I can assure you that we are working on expansions."

Sasko also added that the launch was quite tricky and that the characters are still missing from what they had planned earlier:

"We're still improving the game because we are all aware that there is work to be done."

For those concerned with the game's shelf-life, patch 1.5 may have done enough. The patch introduced a next-gen update for the consoles but contained several improvements. After its release, the reception was positive, with some even claiming that this is how Cyberpunk 2077 should have been from the start.

The patch did help to increase the player count as the number on Steam showed positive reactions. However, the numbers were still far from the high it had enjoyed on launch. But for the time being, the next-gen update has kept the interest of the developers alive. Even Sasko shared his feedback about the player reactions on patch 1.5:

"We're very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more...incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it."

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the developers at large and both games. CD Projekt Red announced a new Witcher game in the making back in March 2022, but there have been no significant details.

All that has been confirmed is that it will be utilizing Unreal Engine 5, which is a change from the previous REDengine. It could be quite some time before there could be something substantial about Witcher 4.

In the meantime, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be in the immediate thoughts of the developer. While patch 1.5 did improve the game, the developer claimed that there are still things missing from the game. The upcoming expansion could include most of those items and help players pursue a fresh angle.

There has been no further information about the possible content or time of the expansion's release. It will be interesting to see if CD Projekt Red introduces fresh story content. For the time being, fans will have to be patient, but they can breathe easily. Cyberpunk 2077 isn't just alive and kicking, but it has a bright future as of now despite the announcements of Witcher 4.

