Teaching a TM, or Technical Machine, to a Pokemon is the easiest way to ensure they have the most powerful and useful moveset available.

There are many TMs in the Pokemon games that go completely untouched. They are either worthless, or the Pokemon that would use it has already learned the move.

On the other hand, there are some that get used plenty. These TMs have some of the strongest moves in the games. In fact, they might be used multiple times, given to a variety of different Pokemon.

Top 5 Pokemon TMs of all time

#5 - Roost

When a TM for Roost is found, it is almost like finding some hidden Pokemon treasure. It isn't uncommon, but it is a great move to have. Some Flying-type Pokemon don't learn the move naturally. Therefore, this TM can be a lifesaver. Literally. Roost is a healing move that can be used to stall out many situations.

#4 - Ice Beam

Ice Beam is a devastating move that is even more powerful with a 10% chance of freezing opposing Pokemon. The accuracy is 100% and has 10 PP. This can be an excellent coverage move for those that aren't exactly an Ice-type creature. The move has been doing serious damage since the first Generation.

#3 - Fire Blast

Fire Blast is absolutely disgusting. Much like Ice Beam's chance to freeze, it has a 10% chance to cause Burn. It is extremely dangerous with a power of 110 and an accuracy that only drops to 85%. The PP count is only five, but can be raised to eight. This is one of the strongest Fire-type moves in all of Pokemon.

#2 - Thunderbolt

Thunder may be stronger, but it only has 100% accuracy in rain. Thunderbolt, however, has 100% accuracy at all times. This move is perfect for anyone who can use it with a good special attack stat. It also has a 10% status effect, being able to paralyze opposing Pokemon. Players cannot go wrong when teaching this Electric-type move.

#1 - Earthquake

Aside from the immune Flying-type Pokemon or Levitating Pokemon, Earthquake can do insane damage to any creature. It doesn't matter if it has a resistance to Ground-type moves or not.

It has 100 power and 100% accuracy. If the opposing Pokemon is underground using Dig, it does double damage. Earthquake is one of the most reliable TMs to teach.