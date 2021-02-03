Top 5 glitches from Generation I of Pokemon

A Pokemon game is typically a smooth experience for players, but some glitches can be found and exploited.

Generation I technology was nowhere near the standards that video game players expect today. There was no way to patch out issues such as bugs and glitches with updates.

Because of that, players could found lots of glitches in a variety of games. Pokemon was no exception. In fact, many players use these glitches in certain speedrun categories to breeze through the games.

Five best glitches from Pokemon's Generation I

#5 - Glitch City

Glitch City didn't provide Pokemon players with anything cool. It was just some strange placeholder. Instead of crashing the game, Pokemon Red and Blue just filled in the missing parts with something random.

Players could access this glitch by starting a game in the Safari Zone, trying to leave, then selecting no. Reenter, save, and reset. After a short walk, Glitch City will appear. The only way to leave is to Fly or Teleport out.

#4 - Boulder Badge on Hold

The Pewter City Gym can be a nightmare for trainers just starting their Pokemon adventure. Brock and his Rock-type creatures are enough to dominate a Charmander user. Thus, players can skip past him for the time being.

They can avoid the young man blocking the path out of Pewter city by just messing around in the Save Menu in front of him. That will allow the player to walk right on past and take advantage of higher-level Pokemon to train against or capture.

#3 - Fishing in Statues

Fishing is a feature synonymous with the Pokemon games. In Red and Blue, players could fish with an Old Rod and catch a load of Magikarp. Higher-level rods could be gained as well to catch other Pokemon.

Bodies of water weren't the only areas fishing was allowed. Players could often fish inside of statues that stood in the Elite Four chambers and gyms. They didn't always snag a Pokemon, but the Old Rod would typically allow a Magikarp encounter.

#2 - MissingNo

MissingNo is an iconic glitch in the Pokemon series. Players need to reach Cinnabar Island with a Pokemon that knows Surf and Fly. They can return to Viridian City and ask the Old Man how to catch a Pokemon. Then Fly back to Cinnabar and use Surf on the east coast of the island.

This location possesses no data for wild Pokemon. It usually spawns a random Pokemon based on the character's name. Quite often, this Pokemon is MissingNo. Players could then manipulate this glitch to catch any Pokemon and infinitely duplicate items.

#1 - Encountering Mew

The Mythical Pokemon, Mew, has been a mystery ever since the first Generation of Pokemon games. Mew existed in the game files of Red and Blue but was unobtainable outside of an official event. However, it could be battled and caught with a glitch that was discovered in 2003.

For the glitch, players needed an Abra with Teleport. They can use the move to escape from the battle with the Junior Trainer in the Nugget Bridge area. They can then defeat the first swimmer in the Cerulean Gym and return to Route 24, where a battle with Mew will take place.

