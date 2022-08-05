What is the new gimmick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

A rather revealing Pokemon Presents video, released on August 3, detailed the latest gimmick that is set to arrive with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Many Pokemon games and their regions come with specialties or gimmicks. The Kalos region has Mega Evolution, the Alola region has Z-Moves, and the Galar region has Dynamax.

Trainers can now prepare themselves for the Paldea region's Terastal gimmick, which allows Pokemon to Terastallize. When a creature Terastallizes, a jewel appears above its head, and it receives various buffs in battle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have gimmick that allows Pokemon to take on new properties through Terastallization

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will take trainers to the brand-new Paldea region. Alongside the new Pokemon and regional variants in the region comes the Terastal form.

Not many details have been revealed about the Terastal form so far, but the Pokemon Presents video showcased enough to get fans of the franchise excited.

Pokemon that Terastallize will transform into their Tera type or Terastal form. This will see them sparkle and crystalize, with a special ornament that matches their typing appearing above their heads.

The Terastal form is simply when a Pokemon enters a Terastallized state in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. When a creature becomes its Tera type, it means its Terastal form is a different type than it typically is.

An example shown in the Pokemon Presents video is that of Pikachu. Pikachu is normally an Electric-type Pokemon. However, when it Terastallized, it became a Flying-type with a set of crystallized balloons above its head.

Game Freak has noted that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have "countless combinations of Pokemon and Tera Types." Trainers are sure to discover some powerful versions of these combos.

What Pokemon can Terastallize?

Not a lot is known about the Paldea region and its Terastal phenomenon. However, it has been confirmed that every Pokemon found in the region can Terastallize.

There is no word on whether each Pokemon will have a special Tera Type that they can become or if only select creatures can change their typing alongside the new gimmick feature.

Trainers can expect a heavy focus on Terastallized Pokemon, as the Pokemon Presents video gave a brief look at Tera Raids. These operate much like Dynamax Raids from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

A group of players will be required to take on a powerful Terastal Form Pokemon in hopes of defeating it and adding it to their team. This will more than likely come with a few surprises. Up to four trainers can form a team via general online connectivity or by using a Link Code.

