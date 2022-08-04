Every new regional form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far

Following the announcements for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the recent Pokemon Direct, many players are rushing to the internet to see what they missed. Other players may just want a brief summary regarding the factors of the game that they care about.

One important feature was confirmed in the announcements. Regional variants have been a feature in the Pokemon franchise since the series' seventh generation. Back then, this feature was a great way to build on the world of Pokemon by implementing natural adaptations and evolutions in the region the game takes place in. This has also served as a way to revitalize various designs.

Ever since, regional variants have spawned a sort of fun guessing game in the Pokemon community where players analyze the area the region is based on to see which Pokemon will get new regional variants. This also remains consistent for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So are there any confirmed regional variants?

Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What we know so far

Paldean Wooper as it appears in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

So far, the only confirmation we have on potential regional variants in these new entries is the new Wooper. This was also the first trailer to officially announce the name of the region the games will be taking place in, and the first officially announced regional variant was Paldean Wooper.

While little information regarding this new variant of the fan favorite axolotl Pokemon is available, some predictions can be made based on what we know so far. Given some of the background provided during the announcement, the only thing about the new Wooper we can confidently predict is its new typing.

During the new trailer, the official typing for Paldean Wooper was not technically revealed. However, the voiceover stated that Paldean Wooper covers its body in a poisonous film. The Pokemon was also shown in a muddy, swamp-esque environment. Paldean Wooper will most likely be a Poison and Ground-type.

Additional information was later dropped on the official Pokemon website. It has been confirmed that Paldean Wooper will be a Poison and Ground-type Pokemon. It will also have one of two abilities, either Poison Point or Water Absorb.

While many are expecting a Paldean Quagsire, this may not be the case. Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced entirely new evolutions. For example, the Galarian Corsola evolves into Cursola, and Galarian Yamask evolves into Runerigus. This leaves room for something entirely new in the evolutionary line.

While this does not dismiss the possibility of a hypothetical Paldean Quagsire, the chances of getting something entirely unique cannot be ignored.

While a lot is still unknown about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the community gets more and more excited about these games with each passing day. Players interested in pre-ordering these titles can do so digitally through the Nintendo eShop. These games will release on November 18, 2022.

