Who are the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed the region's Legendary creatures. While the region itself has not yet been introduced, the trailer provided a ton of never-before-seen information. This includes the Legendary Pokemon found there.

The Legendary that will be featured in Scarlet is known as Koraidon. The one on the cover of the Violet edition is Miraidon. Both are dragons and seemingly represent the past and the future of Pokemon.

The Legendaries of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been revealed

A look at the new Legendaries in Pokemon Scarlot and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Game Freak revealed the new Legendary Pokemon in the second trailer for the games. Following that, a blog post was made on the official Pokemon website regarding the Legendaries and cover art:

The new Legendary Pokemon appearing in these titles, Koraidon and Miraidon, are on each cover of the retail version of the game, and the title logos are embellished with foil stamp-like designs that use these Legendary Pokémon as motifs. The packages of these games have a similar look to the covers of old books and evoke the feeling that a new story lies ahead.

In the trailer itself, a short cinematic appeared at the end, showcasing the Legendaries of Pokemon Scarlot and Violet for the first time. They both stood atop a rock formation in the ocean, looking as majestic as could be.

The upcoming Ninth Generation of the franchise follows the trend of Legendaries having a matching color scheme with the title of the game they are featured in. As legendaries, these two are said to be much more powerful than normal Pokemon.

Koraidon

A deeper look into the designs and names reveals a far more complex meaning than originally noted. These Pokemon are themed around time, with the Scarlet mascot representing the past.

"Korai" roughly translates to "ancient," or more precisely, "from time immemorial." This could hint that a time-based element will play into the story of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Moraidon

When it comes to the mascot of the Violet version, players can look to the future. "Morai" means "the future," and that is evident in the design of this Legendary Pokemon.

While Koraidon looks like an ancient dragon of sorts, Moraidon comes with a futuristic look, including jet engines for its legs and lightning bolts protruding from its head.

