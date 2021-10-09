How to get Runerigus in Pokemon GO

Some Pokemon have really odd evolution methods in Pokemon GO, and Runerigus definitely has one of the strangest.

Runerigus was a new Ghost-type and Ground-type introduced in the Galar Pokedex. It evolves from the Galarian form of Yamask, who was previously in the Unova region and evolved into Cofagrigus.

In the main series games, Runerigus focused more on Defense, whereas Cofagrigus had more Special Defense. The same goes for Pokemon GO, where Runerigus gets a 237 Defense stat.

Evolution method for Generation VIII Pokemon Runerigus

To get Runerigus in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to evolve it from a Galarain Yamask. It requires 50 candy to evolve the Pokemon, but a couple of other requirements have to be met beforehand.

First, trainers will need to make Galarian Yamask their buddy. They will then need to participate in 10 Raid battles before they can give Galarian Yamask the candy to evolve it into Runerigus.

This may seem like a Herculean task. Keep in mind, though, that the requirement is to compete, and not win, in 10 Raid battles. This should take the pressure off Raid hunting for Runerigus.

The easiest way to complete this requirement is to grind through the Tier 1 Raids, since they feature weak Pokemon that trainers can beat alone. More experienced trainers might want to do Tier 3 Raids if they have powerful enough Pokemon to beat them consistently.

At the moment, the Tier 1 Raid bosses are as follows:

Pikachu

Larvitar

Roggenrola

Foongus

Rufflet

Where can trainers find the Pokemon Galarian Yamask?

Yamask came from Unova before it got its Galarian form (Image via Niantic)

Of course, to get Runerigus, trainers are going to need Galarian Yamask first. This is currently a rare Pokemon to find, though. Usually, the regional forms from Galar and Alola hatch from 7 km eggs. Galarian Yamask is not in the current 7 km egg pool, however.

Also, some trainers may notice that Research Breakthroughs in October lead to encounters with Yamask. This is Yamask from Unova, though: not Galar. This Pokemon will evolve into Cofagrigus instead of Runerigus.

That makes Galarian Yamask, at the moment, a very difficult Pokemon to find. However, there is a strong likelihood that Galarian Yamask will be featured in the Halloween Event, starting on October 15. During last year's event, Galarian Yamask was a featured Pokemon, so it will likely be part of this year's event too.

Edited by R. Elahi