"I wanna know their official name": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans hoping to learn more about Paradox Pokemon

A Redditor with the username Pokeology101 recently expressed their excitement about the rumored Paradox Pokemon ahead of the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

According to their post on October 5, 2022, the new variant of Pokemon will be officially announced the next day (October 6, 2022).

As the excitement for the newest titles in the Pokemon franchise grows exponentially, players have speculated that Game Freak is not done teasing new content.

One of the main subjects of interest is Paradox Pokemon. The topic has shot up in relevance since leaks detailing the species variant have popped up across the internet.

So what exactly are Paradox Pokemon? What relevance do these new variants of creatures have to the plot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Most importantly, what validity do these rumors and leaks have?

Reddit community has many theories about rumored Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Based on the Reddit thread, Paradox Pokemon resemble regional variants. However, they appear to be more similar to real-world cases of species evolution compared to the franchise's version.

In some fans' eyes, the existence of Paradox Pokemon was further strengthened after the recent reveal of Wiglett. Many believe the Pokemon is an anomaly because it isn't labeled a regional variant and doesn't appear to be different enough to qualify as a new species. It seems related to existing creatures in the lore but is entirely different.

Paradox Pokemon can be compared to real-life lions and tigers, which are different species but still felines. This fits perfectly in the lore of the Pokemon universe as it is confirmed that every creature descends from a common ancestor.

This has also brought up the topic of the Hisuian variants introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It has been confirmed that they will be brought back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, many fans have speculated that these forms may arrive in the upcoming titles under the name of Paradox Pokemon.

One user (U/Martinsdudek) brought up an interesting point that may be a likely explanation for Paradox Pokemon. According to them, these new variants could very well be pocket monsters from a different timeline or alternate reality where they evolved differently.

As strange as this may sound, it is not out of left field for the franchise. The recent game tackled time travel, while Pokemon Sun and Moon brought alternate dimensions. Considering these facts, it would not be unrealistic to assume that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could bring alternate timelines into the universe's canon.

Only time will tell if all the leaks surrounding Paradox Pokemon are real. However, one thing can be said for certain; fans can't wait to see what Game Freak has planned for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

