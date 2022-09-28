New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet footage showcases Wiglett

New footage of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was shared at the World Pokemon Ecological Society Webinar. It showcased a new Pokemon that would be part of the game and one that was leaked a month or so ago. Wiglett, resembling the popular Diglett, was featured in the footage and was called a significant discovery.

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have been slowly providing players with glimpses of the game's world, mechanics, conflicts, and, of course, new Pokemon. Various sources have leaked information regarding the upcoming title, and a Pokemon similar to Wiglett was revealed in one such, although not by that name.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will herald the ninth generation of the mainline series, and players are eagerly waiting to meet more of the Pokemon that populate its world.

What is shown in the new footage of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The footage, shared by Serebii, shows a sunny beach with waves coming in. A few voices can be heard talking amongst themselves, wondering what Pokemon can be found at the beach. They suddenly noticed a few white heads sticking out of the sand near the water.

Initially, the voices are confused about what the species is and wonder if it is a regional form of Diglett unique to Paldea or an evolved version of Diglett adapted to living in a marine environment. Yet, the animal has several physical characteristics different from Diglett.

It is pale white and has an elongated body that can come out of the sand, as shown in the footage. The voices decided that the latter meant it was a different species than Diglett, with a memo stating that they lived and ate differently than the well-known Pokemon.

The footage stated that the similarities between Diglett and Wiglett are coincidental because of both burrows, one on the ground and one in the sand. Based on earlier leaks, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have species that will exhibit convergent evolution, and Wiglett is speculated to be an example of that.

In layman's terms, Diglett and Wiglett are different species that evolved certain similar traits and characteristics due to the environments they reside in. This would explain why the voices initially thought the latter was an evolved or a regional form of the former.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks - Regional Fakes



Yet another type of clones. These are a small group of new Pokémon that for meme reasons look ridiculously similar to existing Pokémon.



For example, Digglet apparently has a water-type clone/fake, an eel that behaves and whose face looks like Digglet. - Regional FakesYet another type of clones. These are a small group of new Pokémon that for meme reasons look ridiculously similar to existing Pokémon.For example, Digglet apparently has a water-type clone/fake, an eel that behaves and whose face looks like Digglet. https://t.co/OqucWPbEL5

Leaks surrounding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have looked at the water-type Diglett design called a Regional Fake featuring convergent evolution. Whatever the case, the white eel-like Pokemon has surely intrigued players.

Fans will eagerly wait for Game Freak to reveal more about Wiglett in the next few days. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, later this year.

