Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks provide information regarding Galarian Meowth, regional variants, and more

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases next year, and fans cannot wait for more details about the latest entry in the iconic monster taming series. As has been the norm for the past few months now, more leaks have emerged about the upcoming game. These include the Pokemon that not included in the National Pokedex, as well as how regional variants will be treated.

Here is what it could mean for Game Freak's upcoming installment.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet might feature regional monstrs from other games

For one, the regional variants are back in Scarlet & Violet. According to CentroLeaks on Twitter, fans are able to trade their Pawmi with a language teacher in the academy they attend for a Galarian Meowth. The original Meowth was first introduced in Gen 1 and has become a popular icon, thanks to its appearance as a talking Pokemon under Team Rocket in the series' original anime.

It has had a few different forms before, including the one discussed in the leak: Galarian. Galarian Meowth made its appearance in Sword & Shield and is a Steel-type creature. However, CentroLeaks seems to suggest that Scarlet & Violet will not feature a Pokedex entry.

A Pokedex is an in-game tool hosting a record of all encountered Pokemon, including details like height, weight, cry, and an interesting tidbit about the monster.

Additionally, it is suggested that this willl be true for regional forms in Scarlet & Violet. However, another conflicting report has arose on the side.

This comes from another prominent Scarlet & Violet leaker known as Kaka. Kaka corroberates the Galarian Mewoth leak, citing it as a one-time trade to obtain a Pokemon that otherwise cannot be found within the game normally. While CentroLeaks stated Galarian Meowth is not in the region's Pokedex, the individual relaying Kaka's leak suggested that it is indeed in the Pokedex.

Players will have to wait until the final release, or at least for another surprise info drip from the developers, to see which side is correct. Other random monsters were also namedropped. These include the standard Water/Ground-type Wooper and some variant of Floette.

The latter is a Fairy type introduced in X/Y's Kalos region and has an alternate unreleased form known as Eternal Floette (which plays a major role in X/Y's narrative). However, Floette does not make it over, nor will there be any new colors for it besides the usual yellow, orange, red, blue and white.

Scarlet & Violet will be releasing on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

