Detective Pikachu 2 video game reportedly close to completion, according to rumor

Back in 2018, the Detective Pikachu video game was released for the Nintendo 3DS handheld console. A far cry from the traditional Pokemon entry, this was an action-adventure title with a cinematic focus. It even received enough popularity to spawn a live action movie the next year.

While there have been rumors of a sequel, it seems like there is finally confirmation of its existence with a potential release date of 2023. As spotted on Reddit, the LinkedIn profile of a Senior Programmer at Creatures Inc. updated it with confirmation that the project is not just real, but also "nearing release".

When can Detective Pikachu 2 be expected to launch?

Currently, there's not much to go on besides the fact that Detective Pikachu 2 is arriving soon. As such, it's not feasible to expect an announcement very soon. The release may only arrive next year as 2022 will be occupied by Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With regards to platforms, the original game was available for the Nintendo 3DS. The sequel is likely to be confirmed as a Nintendo Switch game, the company's latest popular handheld console.

The first game was a technological marvel for Nintendo's dual-screen, parallax 3D portable. With highly detailed character models, the gaming experience presented an almost movie-like experience rarely seen in a Nintendo 3DS game. Given the massive power jump with the Nintendo Switch, fans can expect to see a reasonably large advancement in graphics as well. While it may not be on the same level as the CGI in the 2019 film adaptation, it may definitely be something comparable to other Pixar-esque games on the hybrid device, such as Luigi's Mansion 3.

What is Detective Pikachu about?

This spin-off entry takes place in Rhyme City, where humans and Pokemon co-exist in a modern setting. The narrative sees an unlikely duo pair up in the form of a talking Pikachu and a young boy named Tim Goodman who is able to converse with the iconic yellow electric mouse. When Pokemon strangely begin to rampage, Tim's father goes missing and it is up to the duo to solve the mystery.

Players get to explore the city and investigate different areas, all the while helping NPCs retrieve lost goods or track down culprits. Unlike the mainline series, the game also features voice acting, another rarity for 3DS titles. There will also be numerous set pieces to engage in, both serious and funny.

Are you looking forward to playing Detective Pikachu 2? Like the first game, there could also be a movie sequel.

