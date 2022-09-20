10 strongest starter Pokemon in the franchise so far, ranked

No matter which mainline Pokemon title trainers are playing, one thing remains constant. At the beginning of the game, they'll have the opportunity to pick one of three starter Pokemon divided between Water, Fire, and Grass typing.

With nine generations of Pocket Monsters, trainers have encountered 28 different starters (including Pikachu from Pokemon Yellow).

Ranking the strongest is a considerable undertaking, especially when measured from different viewpoints. For example, trainers who rank starters by stats will form a much different list than those who prioritize moves or Mega Evolutions.

Below, trainers can find a starter ranking that takes many aspects into account.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Charmander/Charmeleon/Charizard and 9 other top starter Pokemon based on multiple factors

10) Totodile/Croconaw/Feraligatr

Ash's Feraligatr in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a sense, Totodile, Croconaw, and Feraligatr broke the mold in Generation II. The previous generation's Water-type starter in Squirtle/Wartortle/Blastoise heavily leaned into special attacks instead of physical ones.

Conversely, Johto's alligator-esque starter was a bulky and fearsome physical attacker. By the time physical and special attacks were established in Generation IV, Feraligatr had truly come into its own.

Although this set of starters has solid health and physical attack capabilities, they lack speed, which can be dangerous for them, especially against Grass-types and Electric-types.

Since Electric-types tend to be quite speedy, Generation II's Water-type starters are vulnerable unless players breed them to obtain Dragon Dance. The move makes up for their lack of speed.

9) Bulbasaur/Ivysaur/Venusaur

Bulbasaur's official character art (Image via Game Freak)

Though Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur may not be the best Grass-type starters out there, they're still incredibly useful in battles of attrition.

Venusaur's Grass/Poison-typing gives it access to multiple move combos that diminish an opponent's health over time. It can also hammer away at foes with attacks like Frenzy Plant and Solar Beam.

Older Pokemon players can likely recall the days when Venusaur could strike targets with Toxic and then drain their remaining health with Leech Seed.

Even today, Venusaur still has surprisingly high durability that is enhanced by moves like Giga Drain, which allow it to keep its HP topped off.

If trainers don't want to follow the passive route, Venusaur is still fully capable of dominating opponents with a high Special Attack stat and powerful moves in its kit. Its Mega Evolution furthers its prospects even more.

8) Litten/Torracat/Incineroar

Ash's Incineroar in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Pokemon fans initially panned Litten's evolutionary line due to its subpar speed. However, the presence of the hidden ability, Intimidate, and a high attack stat has led Incineroar's popularity to balloon in recent years. Its Fire/Dark typing presents it with unique type matchups and a large collection of moves at its disposal.

With Intimidate and a respectable amount of HP and Defense stats, Incineroar can outlast more than a few opponents by whittling their physical attack down at the outset of battle.

Incineroar has evolved into one of the most fearsome attackers in both the Fire and Dark-type categories. It uses attacks like Fake Out to keep opponents flinching before slamming them with powerful Fire attacks like Flamethrower and Flare Blitz.

This particular set of Fire-type starter Pokemon has certainly been divisive, but the negative reception towards them has clearly begun to fade.

7) Chimchar/Monferno/Infernape

Infernape in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freaks)

For many Pokemon trainers, the Fire/Fighting-type combination is a match made in heaven. A perfect example is Chimchar, Monferno, and Infernape, as they pair an effective speed stat with hard-hitting physical attacks.

The hidden ability, Iron Fist, also makes earlier evolutions like Chimchar and Monferno solid, even with weaker moves. Infernape also has a surprising amount of defensive options with moves like Protect.

The biggest downside to this line of starter Pokemon is their durability. The three starters are undoubtedly geared for offense. They can also be countered by very easy-to-access elemental types like Water, Flying, and Ground. However, trainers shouldn't let this dissuade them from using the powerful monkey Pocket Monsters on their team.

6) Charmander/Charmeleon/Charizard

Charizard will likely indefinitely remain one of the most popular Pokemon of all-time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard form the starter Pokemon line that captured the hearts of generations of players. They pair a respectable power with one of the most classic designs in the franchise.

Sure, Charizard suffers mightily in the face of Rock-type opponents due to its secondary status as a Flying-type. However, it still has plenty to offer its trainer.

Charizard possesses a very diverse collection of moves, giving it an edge even in unfavorable type matchups. Its stats and hidden abilities speak for themselves.

Since the X and Y titles, the ability to Mega Evolve enhanced Charizard's capabilities even further. Possessing two very respectable Mega Evolutions, both Mega Charizard X and Y are effective and viable in battle.

Charmander and its evolutionary line have remained popular for decades, and that likely won't change anytime soon.

5) Grookey/Thwackey/Rillaboom

Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

It may be surprising to see a Grass-type starter so high in this ranking, but Rillaboom carries its prior evolutions to new heights compared to other Grass-types.

In addition to having very solid HP, Attack, and Defense stats, Rillaboom also possesses a good Speed stat and a hidden upside. Specifically, its hidden ability, Grassy Surge, amplifies its Grass-type damage output by 50% whenever it enters battle. Additionally, while it might lack a Mega Evolution, its Gigantamax form is certainly nothing to scoff at in the Generation VIII games.

The Drummer Pokemon also benefits from being a mono Grass-type, which may be considered a weakness but can actually be a strength. As a mono Grass-type, its trainers only have to worry about Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug, and Ice-type opponents and moves.

This may seem like a lot of types to be weak to, but giving Rillaboom an additional typing could, in fact, make it more vulnerable.

4) Scorbunny/Raboot/Cinderace

Cinderace in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Though they suffer from a somewhat limited moveset, Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace have a ton of upsides to make up for it. They sport some of the highest Attack and Speed stats among all starters.

If trainers are fortunate enough to obtain a Cinderace with the hidden ability Libero, they can be a force to be reckoned with. This is because every attack the Pokemon uses will be converted into a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) move, enhancing its damage output no matter the attack choice.

Another major downside to Scorbunny's evolutionary line is their definitive lack of defensive bulk. When placed in a bad situation, Cinderace doesn't last long when it can't press the advantage.

However, Libero mitigates this aspect somewhat, allowing Cinderace to deal heavy damage to its target well before it can end up in an unsavory position.

3) Torchic/Combusken/Blaziken

Blaziken has remained a force since Generation III (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon's third generation of games is well-known for how effective its starters became even years after Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald was released. While Treecko, Grovyle, and Sceptile have somewhat faded over time, the same can't be said for the two other starters.

Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken are perfect examples. Blaziken has remained an offensive force for well over a decade since its release. This is due in large part to its excellent hidden ability, Speed Boost, which increases its Speed stat every turn.

To augment its already formidable offense, Blaziken has access to a potent Mega Evolution and several moves capable of dropping opposing Pokemon in one hit. Attacks like Flare Blitz, Blaze Kick, and Brave Bird give it the ability to damage targets, and it can do so reliably, thanks to its remarkable speed.

The one downside to Blaziken's burning offensive is that it has less-than-ideal bulk if it can't secure the early knockout.

2) Froakie/Frogadier/Greninja

Greninja is an offensive fiend much like Blaziken (Image via Game Freak)

Froakie may seem unimposing at first, but with a few evolutions, its power grows exponentially.

Greninja not only has the highest Speed stat of any starter so far, but it also has menacingly dangerous Attack and Special Attack stats. Though the Pokemon isn't incredibly unique in typing as a Water/Dark-type, this combination still provides it with excellent coverage against many different opponents.

Throw in the hidden ability, Protean, which offers STAB damage on all moves, and Greninja becomes an offensive juggernaut with blinding speed.

Greninja also possesses an incredibly unique form that can be obtained through special events known as Ash-Greninja. This hearkens back to a bond Ash Ketchum made with his Greninja in the anime.

This form enhances its Attack and Speed stats even further, making it one of the most efficient one-hit knockout Pokemon in the franchise. Thanks to Protean covering its weaknesses (depending on attack use), Greninja is an absolute fiend when used by a savvy trainer.

1) Mudkip/Marshtomp/Swampert

May's Mega Swampert in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Returning to another Generation III starter, there really isn't much to dislike about Mudkip/Marshtomp/Swampert.

Specifically, Marshtomp and Swampert possess arguably the best type combo of any starter in the franchise so far. As Water/Ground-types, Marshtomp and Swampert only have one elemental weakness in Grass-type attacks and Pokemon.

To improve its battle capability even further, Swampert possesses immense durability and an attack stat that is comparable to Blaziken.

When equipped with the ability Torrent, lowering Swampert's immense health total comes with a price, as it receives a 50% boost to its Water-type move arsenal.

Swampert's Mega Evolution gives it access to Swift Swim, which powers up its Speed stat in the rain. This makes Mega Swampert an absolute dominator across the board, thanks to its stats and typing.

To put it plainly, Mudkip is much more than a meme, and any Pokemon trainer who can masterfully use Swampert can prove this.

