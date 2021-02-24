Blaziken is one of the most powerful Pokemon ever, starting the trend of Fire/Fighting-type starter evolutions.

Building a team in Pokemon Emerald around Blaziken will almost ensure an easy pathway through the main story. Even with its weaknesses, Blaziken can take on any Pokemon with confidence.

Generation III's Hoenn region game has some interesting, and at times tough, Gyms for the player to battle. Putting together the right team with Blaziken at the helm is essential for tackling the Elite Four.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Emerald with Blaziken

Blaziken

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Of course, Blaziken is at the forefront of this Pokemon battling squad. There are only a handful of Fire-types in Emerald, and Blaziken is 100% the best. It is a brutal attacker that can put physical and special attacks to good use. With STAB Fighting-type and Fire-type moves, Blaziken can be an amazing pacesetter for the team.

Whiscash

Image via The Pokemon Company

Feebas is a bit of pain to catch and evolve into Milotic. Therefore, a solid Water-type Pokemon for the team would be Whiscash. Players can wait to evolve Barboach until after it learns Earthquake at level 31, giving it one of the most powerful moves in all of Pokemon. It can utilize many different move types for coverage and is only weak to Grass-types.

Flygon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Flygon is a great Dragon-type if players don't want to wait for a Bagon encounter. Salamence absolutely wrecks for those who are patient, but otherwise, Flygon is an incredible choice. It does have a solid weakness to Ice-types and a normal one to Dragon, but it is immune to both Ground and Electric. It has pretty balanced base stats, allowing players to slot it into whatever role is needed.

Advertisement

Sableye

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sableye is immune to Normal, Fighting, and Psychic-type moves. While it doesn't have the best stats, its immunities are perfect. It may be the best Ghost-type in the game. With there being a Fighting, Normal, and Psychic-type Gym in Hoenn, Sableye can prove to be invaluable. Its movepool is surprisingly diverse, allowing it to be an annoying Pokemon for opponents to face.

Manectric

Image via The Pokemon Company

Manectric is an incredibly quick Special Attacker. It can take on the Electric-type role for the team, making quick work of any Flying or Water-types the team comes up against. With its speed, combined with Thunder Wave to paralyze an opposing Pokemon, it can set up the slower members of the team for success. Manectric is a must.

Crobat

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rounding out the team is a pretty useful Flying-type Pokemon. Crobat is another extremely fast Pokemon and can be quite a nuisance to opposing trainers. It can Poison, Confuse, and deliver some powerful STAB moves as a Flying-type. Combined with the rest of the Pokemon on the team, Crobat can set up, finish, or be a solid mid-battle option.