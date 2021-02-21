Top 5 strongest Elite Four Pokemon

The Elite Four of the various Pokemon regions put trainers up against some of the strongest and dangerous creatures found throughout the series.

The most powerful trainers are found in the Elite Four. To get a chance at the Champion, the Elite Four must be beaten. That isn't always the easiest challenge.

In the games and in the anime, the Pokemon of the Elite Four are no joke. They can take out entire teams by themselves. There are some seriously strong Pokemon found on these teams.

Top 5 strongest Elite 4 Pokemon

#5 - Lucian's Gallade

Psychic-type Pokemon have always been an issue in the Pokemon games. In Pokemon Platinum, Lucian has quite the upgraded team compared to Diamond and Pearl. His signature Pokemon is an incredibly quick Gallade. While Dark-types can take care of most of his team, the quickness of Gallade and its Drain Punch can devastate any Dark-type that opposes it.

#4 - Marshal's Conkeldurr

The first time trainers meet Conkeldurr, it is not Marshal's strongest Pokemon. In any rematch and in the sequels of Black and White, Marshal's Conkeldurr takes center stage. It is a tanky Fighting-type with incredible range. Stone Edge will dominate any Flying-type against it. Hammer Arm is a STAB move of epic proportions. It also knows Bulk Up, making it stronger and more defensive.

#3 - Lance's Dragonite

Most trainers probably had zero clue what a Dragonite was the first time they came across Lance's one. Pokemon Red and Blue saw children jump into the world and build teams based off of fun and preference rather than abilities and stats. It was not a rarity to see trainers take on Lance without any sort of Ice or Dragon-type moves in Generation I. Dragonite was the real deal for those unprepared.

#2 - Caitlin's Metagross

Rematching with Caitlin in Pokemon Black and White brought out one of the most powerful creatures of all time. Metagross is a pseudo-Legendary Steel/Psychic-type. Even those with an Infernape struggled in battle against Caitlin's Metagross. That is because it can take a punch and knows Earthquake. Even if it is hit first, there is a strong chance it will retaliate with Earthquake and knock out any Pokemon that could challenge it.

#1 - Drake's Salamence

Salamence was already a huge threat in Ruby and Sapphire. The Omega and Alpha remakes of those made it even more dangerous. In the intitial battle and the rematch, Drake's Salamence would Mega Evolve and be nearly unstoppable. Even with the Fairy-typing in the remade versions, a Mega Salamence was no joke. As the strongest Elite Four trainer, it is only natural for his signature Pokemon to be considered the strongest among them all.