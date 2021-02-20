The Elite Four are some of the strongest Pokemon trainers in the entire world.

They are the best of the best. Aside from the Pokemon League Champion, members of each region's Elite Four are said to be the most difficult battles a trainer will face.

That, unfortunately, isn't the case for every single one. Some Elite Four members are a nightmare to face. A handful of others are an absolutely breeze.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 5 weakest Elite 4 members in Pokemon

#5 - Bruno

Bruno has some incredibly powerful Pokemon on paper. What makes his team weak, though, are the weaknesses among its Rock/Ground and Fighting-types. Chances are, an opposing trainer in the Kanto region will have a Flying-type and a Water-type on their team. That will make quick work of Bruno's Onixes and his Fighting creatures.

#4 - Olivia

Olivia is the Rock-type Elite Four member out of Alola. There is no way a trainer goes into this battle without a Water or Grass-type Pokemon. Relicanth can put Pokemon to sleep, but that is probably the biggest threat. Golem can cause some trouble due to its Electric-type Alolan form. Savvy trainers will have zero issue against Olivia, though.

#3 - Sydney

Sydney is notorious for being an easy challenge. As the first member of the Hoenn Elite Four, this Dark-type user kind of gives the typing a bad name. He has some incredible Pokemon on his team, but doesn't put them to good use like a player trainer would. A Fighting-type could take down every single one with a swift punch.

#2 - Aaron

Bug-type Pokemon are often called the weakest of the bunch. That is usually for good reason. Aaron, the first member of the Sinnoh region Elite Four, utilizes a variety of Bug-type Pokemon. The only one that isn't Bug-type is Drapion. With its Dark-typing, Infernape can sweep the entirety of Aaron's team in no time at all.

#1 - Kalos Elite Four

The number one spot for weakest Elite Four members get some special recognition. Instead of just one member, it gets an entire league. The Kalos Elite Four is disturbingly laughable. Each member only has four Pokemon and they can all be wiped out fairly quickly. Malva, Siebold, Wikstrom, and Drasna all have incredible weaknesses that are sure to a be a part of any team coming after them.