What's the value of Pokemon cards from McDonald's?

McDonald's have added Pokemon cards to Happy Meals for a 25th-anniversary event. With all of the hype around Pokemon cards for the last few months, many fans have scrambled to get them from McDonald's. Amidst the excitement, you may be wondering what they are worth.

The McDonald's Pokemon cards are new, which means the market price isn't really set for them. They started largely inflated, and prices will continue to change every day as more people get their hands on their packs.

Prices so far are far more artificial than they should be. Supposedly, a full set of 150 cards have sold for around $1000 on eBay. One complete set with each card, which is 50 cards, has apparently also gone for about $500.

Those prices are caused almost entirely by scalpers who have found a way to get their hands on all of the Happy Meal Pokemon cards. A shortage was created, and they have driven the price up.

The reason the prices are artificial is they aren't scarce cards. There are 50 cards in total, 25 normal and 25 holographic cards based on McDonald's.

Though they are all different in that they are associated with McDonald's, they are technically reprints of other cards. Only the starters from each region, and Pikachu, are included in the packs.

The Pokemon card craze that has caused shortages in stores and in McDonald's

Advertisement

In 2020, Pokemon card popularity skyrocketed in comparison to before. Pokemon cards have never been necessarily unpopular, but there didn't appear to be a problem with simply obtaining a new pack of cards. Now stores have trouble even retaining a stock of cards to sell.

Most of that problem has been caused by scalpers who find ways to get their hands on as many packs as possible. They control prices and sell cards for inflated prices. Or rather, they sell entire packs for inflated prices because people can't find packs to buy anywhere else.

The craze really took off when Logan Paul and other streamers began to host major card openings. It made card openings mainstream again, and many fans wanted packs of their own. That led to a new kind of Pokemon card market.

We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon TCG products due to very high demand. In response, we are reprinting impacted products at maximum capacity to ensure more fans can enjoy the Pokémon TCG.



More info here: https://t.co/sClZo3BXsp — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 10, 2021

Recently, Pokemon did announce that they would be reprinting impacted products or card packs that were affected by the demand at maximum capacity. With that in mind, prices should go down a bit soon, and cards will become more available.