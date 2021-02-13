Collecting cards from the Pokemon Trading Card Game is once again seeing a boost in popularity.

That boost in popularity is seeing the purchase rate of Booster Packs and Booster Boxes go through the roof. In fact, Pokemon cards are selling so quickly that the Pokemon Company is planning on a massive reprint release.

There are some Booster Boxes that are incredibly valuable. These are the ones that collectors buy en masse and open for the world to see. There are bound to be some amazing pulls from the best Pokemon Booster Boxes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon Booster Boxes

#5 - Vivid Voltage

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Vivid Voltage is all the craze right now when it comes to Pokemon Booster Boxes. The set is filled with incredible Pikachu cards, including the Rainbow Rare Pikachu GMAX. As one of the most recent Pokemon TCG sets, Vivid Voltage jumped in popularity almost immediately. The art on nearly every card is absolutely beautiful.

#4 - Hidden Fates

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hidden Fates has some of the most sought-after cards in recent Pokemon memory. It has a ton of amazing GX cards in the set. The main attraction is the Shiny GX variants of so many Pokemon. Snagging one of these Booster Boxes and pulling the cards until a Shiny Charizard appears is quite the experience.

#3 - Skyridge

Image via The Pokemon Company

Skyridge is one of the most expensive Pokemon Booster Boxes available. The artwork of the box, along with the color, is a sight to see. It is exquisite. Nearly every card in the set can go for a fair price, even ungraded. Skryidge is almost as old school as it gets in terms of Pokemon TCG sets.

Advertisement

#2 - XY Evolutions

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Evolutions expansion to the XY Pokemon card set may be the most popular of all modern day sets. It has some amazing EX versions of the original 151 Pokemon. This is as close to the first set of cards as it gets. Years from now, XY Evolutions will be the valuable, hundred thousand dollars worth Booster Box.

#1 - First Edition Base Set

Image via The Pokemon Company/Heritage Auctions

The First Edition Base Set Booster Box is the holy grail of Pokemon Card Booster Boxes. It is incredibly expensive to get a hold of one nowadays. A box of this caliber can hold thousands upon thousands of dollars in Pokemon cards if a collector is lucky. It is where it all began and now, it is the end goal for a lot of card enthusiasts.