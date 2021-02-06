Opening Pokemon cards on stream is the newest fad in the world of Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms.

There have been some amazing moments caught on stream. Incredibly rare cards have been found and in good condition, too. Pokemon is on the rise again.

On the other hand, there have been moments that could be considered fails. Not all Pokemon card openings have ended with excitement. Some have ended with destroyed cards and broken hearts.

Top 5 Pokemon card opening moments caught on stream

#5 - Bended Rainbow Pikachu

An unfortunate streamer falls into the fails category of top Pokemon card opening moments. A viewer sent a $50 donation, requesting the streamer bent the next pack of cards he was going to open.

The streamer obliged, assuming it wouldn't be worth much. As he opened the bent pack, it was revealed that he pulled the rarest card in the set, the Rainbow Rare Pikachu VMAX.

Advertisement

#4 - Sodapoppin Destruction

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris is an iconic, and sometimes controversial, streamer. Jumping in on the Pokemon craze, Sodapoppin opened an expensive box of cards.

Instead of sealing them for collection or sale, he destroyed them. Some were set in lube and others were burned. It is enough to make any Pokemon fan cry.

#3 - Fake $375K Box

Dumb Money is a group that spent the most ever on a 1st Edition Pokemon Booster Box. At $375,000, the group streamed the opening. It was quickly revealed that the box was fake.

Advertisement

It was a resealed version with packs that weren't supposed to be there and even some that were opened. This led them to immediately call the seller to set things right.

#2 - Gary and Steve Aoki

Gary is basically the king of Pokemon collection. He has appeared on Pawn Stars and with other prominent individuals looking to break into the hobby.

Gary teamed with DJ Steve Aoki to open Pokemon cards live on stream for charity. The charity stream was a huge success and was another step forward for the hobby of Pokemon card collecting.

#1 - Logan Paul Live Stream

The entire Logan Paul live stream was insane. With over 300,000 concurrent live viewers, Logan Paul brought more eyes to the hobby of Pokemon card collecting than ever before.

He pulled some amazing cards, but nothing tops the Charizard. Hundreds of thousands of people watched live as the holographic Charizard appeared at the end of the stack. Incredible.