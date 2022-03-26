Best moveset for Infernape in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Infernape is one of the best options for fast offense in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. One of the significant achievements of this new title was introducing interesting new Pokemon for trainers to use.

However, Trainers could always ignore them and stick with the old reliable. Infernape hasn’t lost a step since its debut and Generation IV, and it can still destroy most threats in the Hisui region.

Which moves should Infernape use in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Even though both its Attack and Special Attack stats are really good (104 each), Infernape lost a lot of its Special Attack movepool. Therefore, it’s better to click strong physical moves only and bruise enemies that way.

Flare Blitz

Close Combat

Mach Punch

Stone Edge/Rock Slide

So long as Infernape has access to "Flare Blitz," it should be used on any of its sets. Of course, it can be scary to use a move with so much recoil damage. It because worth it, though, once trainers realize how much damage it does.

Forget super effective hits; this move could one-shot Gardevoirs and Toxicroaks with just neutral damage.

Now, there are some Pokemon that can take one or two Flare Blitzes. There are others who can eat Close Combats. Very few options in the game, though, can resist both. This is what makes Infernape such a menace.

It can use Close Combat to KO Walrein and other threats that should have an advantage due to typing.

Alpha Infernape can be found on Ramanas Island (Image via Game Freak)

Infernape does have a great speed tier, but it will still be outdone in terms of speed from time to time. This makes "Mach Punch" still necessary, as it’s a great move to have to beat Weavile and Purugly. It’s certainly a move that won’t be clicked often, but it will come in handy a few times.

"Stone Edge" is also valuable for Infernape because it does have to look out for some Flying-types. Threats like Staraptor might be able to survive after a Flare Blitz, and if that happens, "Brave Bird" is sure to KO on the next turn. Stone Edge ensures that Infernape picks up the KO first, though.

As with all of these low accuracy moves, though, Infernape might use "Rock Slide" instead for more reliability. In this case, though, it might miss out on KOs on Hisuian Braviary, Honchkrow, and similar Pokemon. It all depends on what the trainer values more: accuracy or power.

