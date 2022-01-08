The best moveset for Staraptor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Staraptor can be a staple on many trainers’ teams in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

While there are plenty of powerful beasts in the Sinnoh region (Garchomp, Electivire, Rhyperior, etc.), none have quite the availability that Staraptor does. All trainers need to do is pop into the grass in Verity Lakefront at the beginning of the game to catch a workhorse they can rely on for most of their playthrough.

Which attacks work best on this Normal and Flying-type Pokemon?

Staraptor is known for having lightning-fast speed and strong physical Attack, so this moveset doubles down on both of these strengths. Staraptor can outspeed several threats and inflict serious, neutral damage on many targets.

Brave Bird

Close Combat

Double Edge

Roost

Brave Bird is nothing more than Staraptor’s bread and butter. 120 base power is enough to soften up even the tankiest of opponents. Aside from defensive Rock-type and Steel-type Pokemon, nothing will want to be on the receiving end of this move.

Speaking of defensive Rock-type and Steel-type Pokemon, this is why Close Combat synergizes so well: it hits both of those types for super effective damage. Having a Close Combat spammer is also lovely in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl since it helps with Byron’s Gym as well as Candice’s.

Staraptor gets access to Brave Bird, one of the strongest Flying-type moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Outside of Brave Bird and Close Combat, Staraptor lacks coverage. This is why it’s usually good to run Double Edge for simple neutral damage. It will be a rare occasion for any trainer to click it over Brave Bird or Close Combat, but if Staraptor has the Reckless ability, Double Edge will become much stronger.

Roost is simply there to keep Staraptor healthy and is a much better option if it has the Intimidate ability. This way, Staraptor can lower a physical opponent’s attack and Roost in front of them, becoming almost unkillable. It also helps trainers save up on Hyper Potions and Full Restores.

Edited by Ravi Iyer