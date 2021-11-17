Top 5 Pokemon not worth catching in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Sinnoh region is home to a variety of Pokemon, but some of them simply aren’t too useful.

The release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is only a few days away. According to data mined information, the game will feature the full 493 Pokemon from the Platinum National Dex. This should give trainers plenty of good options to use, but there are several that they should simply stay away from.

Which Pokemon should trainers avoid in the Generation IV remakes?

5) Dewgong

Dewgong has no base stats over 100 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Water and Ice-type Pokemon are usually very powerful, but Dewgong simply fails to compare. None of its base stats hit 100, and it’s moveset doesn’t help either. Trainers who use this Pokemon are going to be clicking Aurora Beam and Icy Wind for quite a while.

4) Lumineon

Lumineon gets access to Swift Swim (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Dewgong may not be up to par as a Water-type, it still greatly overshadows Lumineon. This might appear odd at first since Lumineon gets one of the better abilities in Swift Swim. Unfortunately, it can’t do any damage with the speed boost it gets.

Lumineon’s movepool is worse than Dewgong’s. The strongest Water-type move that it learns naturally is Water Pulse. Its other moves (Bounce, U-turn, Whirlpool) simply fail to do considerable damage.

3) Kricketune

Kricketune can be found as early as outside Twinleaf Town (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon games often have a weak early game Bug-type (Dustox, Butterfree, Ariados). However, none of them are as weak as Kricketune. Its highest stat is an 85 Attack, and every other stat ranges from middling to low.

Kricketune does have a chance of getting a great hidden ability in Technician. This ability boosts the power of moves that are 60 base power or lower. Most of Kricketune’s moves, however, don’t fall under 60 (Night Slash, Bug Buzz, X-Scissor).

2) Combee

Combee as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Combee evolves into Vespiqueen, it becomes a pretty decent Pokemon. Vespiqueen has strong defensive stats and can toxic stall well. However, only female Combees evolve into Vespiqueen.

Male Combees, on the other hand, don't evolve. It also doesn’t help that Combee has horrible base stats (30 Attack, for example). Any trainer who catches a male Combee should probably release it and keep looking for a female one.

1) Unown

Unown can only learn one move (Hidden Power), and with only 78 base Special Attack, this move won’t be doing any damage in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s fun to collect the different letters, but Unown is practically useless in any battle scenario.

