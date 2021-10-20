How to evolve Combee in Pokemon GO

Combee, the Tiny Bee Pokemon, has been an addition to Pokemon GO since Pokemon from the Sinnoh region were added to the game back in October of 2018. Unlike a lot of Pokemon, however, Combee is one of the select few Pokemon to have an unusual means of evolution that not all players are aware of.

Only certain Combees are evolvable in Pokemon GO

Vespiquen made its debut in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It was most notable for appearing on Aaron of the Elite Four's team. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Combee evolves into Vespiquen, the Beehive Pokemon. Players may want to evolve their Combee either to use Vespiquen in Pokemon GO's Battle League or fill out their Pokedex. Due to Combee's unique nature, many players may be unaware of how its evolution works.

Like Burmy into Wormadam, two more Sinnoh Bug-type Pokemon, Combee can only evolve if it is a female. Once the player has obtained a female Combee and 50 Combee candies, the players will be able to evolve their Combee into Vespiquen.

Vespiquen, much like Combee, is a Bug and a Flying-type. This means that Vespiquen has a quadruple weakness to Rock-type attacks as both of its typings share a weakness to Rock. Vespiquen has a very good moveset in Pokemon GO with access to great Bug-type attacks like Bug Bite and X-Scissor and great coverage with Power Gem.

While Vespiquen does have the qualities of a good Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO, sadly, it lacks the stats to back it up. Even for a Pokemon in Great League, where Vespiquen is doomed to stay, Vespiquen cannot compete competently.

Also Read

With a weak typing that leaves it exposed to many of the tier's most common attacking types, as well as a mediocre defense stat and a wimpy attack stat, Vespiquen can barely even keep up in Raids or even battles against Team GO Rocket.

While Vespiquen may not be a great choice in battling in Pokemon GO, players who want to complete their Pokedex are encouraged to evolve their Combee. However, players should keep in mind that only female Combee can evolve after collecting the 50 Combee candies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar