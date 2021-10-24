Top 5 Water Pokemon to use in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

With Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl close to release, trainers are gearing up for the abundance of Water-type Pokemon in the Sinnoh region.

While no details have surfaced regarding Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl just yet, there is no doubt that the Pokemon from the original Sinnoh games will be in the Pokedex once again.

That means there will be nearly 40 Water-type Pokemon in these Sinnoh region remakes. Out of those 40, not all will be viable on a player's team, but a handful will be a great help.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Water-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Azumarill

Azumarill in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azumarill was never a great Pokemon, but after receiving the dual Fairy-typing, it became much more useful. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it is safe to assume that this Pokemon will still have Fairy-type attributes. Azumarill can be pretty bulky if one wants a Water-type to stall.

4) Milotic

Ash's Milotic in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Milotic may be the most beautiful Pokemon there is. Patience is key with this creature, though. Evolving a Feebas is hard, but finding one may be even harder. If players do get one, they'll get a Special Attack and Special Defense machine with healing capabilities that will drive opponents mad.

3) Empoleon

Barry's Empoleon in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Empoleon is the Water-type starter's final evolution in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Starter Pokemon are always considered some of the strongest and Empoleon is no exception. Special Attack and Special Defense is where it shines, too.

2) Gyarados

Misty's Gyarados in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magikarp is a bit like Feebas in terms of patience when evolving. However, it is much more common in the wild, making Gyarados an easy Pokemon to come across in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Gyarados is often considered one of the strongest Pokemon ever with an insanely high base Attack stat of 125.

1) Palkia

Palkia in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Palkia is a Water/Dragon-type Legendary and the mascot of Shining Pearl. It is a monstrous creature with 120 Attack, 100 Defense, 150 Special Attack, 120 Special Defense, and 100 Speed. If players are picking up Shining Pearl, they will have sheer power waiting for them in Palkia.

All of these Pokemon would serve as ideal additions to the player's teams. Each one possesses excellent strength and charm of their own.

