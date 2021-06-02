Dewgong weaknesses and raid counters in Pokemon GO

Released at the start of Pokemon GO in 2016, Dewgong is a Water and Ice-type Pokémon that evolves from Seel.

Dewgong looks like a snowy white sea lion with a dangerously strong tail. Its strongest moveset in Pokemon GO is Frost Breath and Blizzard.

Dewgong has a few weaknesses that players will want to keep in mind when facing it in a raid battle. The Pokemon is typically found in Tier 3 Raids as a Raid Boss.

Pokemon that players should use to battle Dewong in Pokemon GO

Having at least three trainers to challenge Dewgong will go a long way in defeating the Tier 3 Raid Boss (Image via Niantic)

Dewgong is weak against Fighting, Rock, Grass, and Electric-type Pokémon. Knowing this information, players will definitely want to have one of the following Pokémon in their lineup against Dewgong:

Shadow Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Machomp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Shadow Magnezone with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Mega Manectric with Wild Charge and Charge Beam.

Of course, it isn’t necessary to have all of these Pokémon to beat Dewgong in Pokemon GO. One or two will suffice.

If players face Dewgong in a PVP battle, they should make sure that the CP of their Pokémon is equal to or higher than that of the challenger. This will usually ensure a win.

Beginners should remember to have revives on hand if they are going into battle in Pokemon GO, as it might take a few tries. Having at least three trainers to challenge Dewgong will go a long way in defeating the Tier 3 Raid Boss.