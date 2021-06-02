Create
Dewgong weaknesses and raid counters in Pokemon GO

There are some weaknesses that Dewgong has that will be very helpful to know when wanting to defeat it in a Raid or PVP battle in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Madison
ANALYST
comments icon
Feature
Modified 1 hr ago

Released at the start of Pokemon GO in 2016, Dewgong is a Water and Ice-type Pokémon that evolves from Seel.

Dewgong looks like a snowy white sea lion with a dangerously strong tail. Its strongest moveset in Pokemon GO is Frost Breath and Blizzard.

Dewgong has a few weaknesses that players will want to keep in mind when facing it in a raid battle. The Pokemon is typically found in Tier 3 Raids as a Raid Boss.

Pokemon that players should use to battle Dewong in Pokemon GO

Having at least three trainers to challenge Dewgong will go a long way in defeating the Tier 3 Raid Boss (Image via Niantic)
Dewgong is weak against Fighting, Rock, Grass, and Electric-type Pokémon. Knowing this information, players will definitely want to have one of the following Pokémon in their lineup against Dewgong:

  • Shadow Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge
  • Machomp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
  • Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
  • Shadow Magnezone with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
  • Mega Manectric with Wild Charge and Charge Beam.

Of course, it isn’t necessary to have all of these Pokémon to beat Dewgong in Pokemon GO. One or two will suffice.

If players face Dewgong in a PVP battle, they should make sure that the CP of their Pokémon is equal to or higher than that of the challenger. This will usually ensure a win.

Beginners should remember to have revives on hand if they are going into battle in Pokemon GO, as it might take a few tries. Having at least three trainers to challenge Dewgong will go a long way in defeating the Tier 3 Raid Boss.

Published 1 hr ago
comments icon
