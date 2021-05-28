Pokemon GO: Registeel raid counters for June 2021

Pokemon GO has announced that Registeel will be featured as a five-star raid boss in the mobile game this June. Now players need to know the Legendary Pokemon's weaknesses so they can come out on top.

If a trainer manages to defeat Registeel in a five-star raid, they will be rewarded with an opportunity to catch the Legendary Steel-type Pokemon.

This guide will exploit all of Registeel's weaknesses in Pokemon GO and also list the best Pokemon to use when countering the raid boss.

Have you claimed this week’s free one-time bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and more? Here’s your reminder to do so! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 26, 2021

Also, check out Pokemon GO: Regice's weaknesses and best counters and What are Regirock's weaknesses in Pokemon GO? to prepare for the other five-star raid bosses in June 2021.

How to take advantage of Registeel's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

All things considered, the best way to prepare for any Pokemon battle is to understand an opponent's weaknesses prior to the fight. In addition, it's crucial to know which types of Pokemon are most effective against an enemy.

Registeel is a Steel-type Pokemon, which means it's especially susceptible to Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks used against it in battle. This Legendary raid boss is a difficult opponent to counter because it has a tremendous amount of resistances in the mobile game.

As a pure Steel-type, Registeel is resistant to the following types of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO:

Poison

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Ice

Normal

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Between all those built-in resistances and Registeel's 285 Defense stat, there are only a select-few Pokemon that will be able to counter the raid boss effectively.

The following are the best counters to use against Registeel in Pokemon GO:

Chandelure: As a dual Ghost/Fire-type, Chandelure is not affected by any of Registeel's resistances and will deal super-effective damage against the raid boss. The fast move Fire Spin paired with the charged move Overheat is the best moveset for this scenario.

Darmanitan: One of the strongest pure Fire-types in Pokemon GO, Darmanitan will easily exploit one of the Legendary raid boss' weaknesses. A Darmanitan equipped with the moves Fire Fang and Overheat is Registeel's worst nightmare.

Lucario: Being both a Steel and Fighting-type makes this Pocket Monster an excellent choice to use in this five-star raid. While Registeel is resitant to Steel-type attacks, that won't affect Lucario's usefulness as long as the mon knows the Fighting-type attacks, Counter and Aura Sphere.

Groudon: This Legendary Ground-type Pokemon will easily go toe-to-toe against the Steel-type raid boss. Groudon has solid stats all around: sporting a 270 Attack, 205 Stamina, and 228 Defense. The best move combination for Groudon to use in this battle is Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Taking more than one of the Pocket Monsters listed above is crucial in securing a trainer victory. The battle is also much more likely to end in one's favor if a player enters the raid alongside a few of their friends.

It’s that time again, Trainers! ⏰



Here’s the info on all the new Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, Mega Raids, and events coming your way in June! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/kCkKinGsSy — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 28, 2021

Also, read Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour in June 2021