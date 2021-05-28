Pokemon GO: Regice's weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO trainers just found out that Regice will be featured in 5-star raids from the 1st of June through the 17th. Now, players are curious what Regice's weaknesses are in the mobile game.

After defeating Regice in a five-star raid, trainers will be rewarded with a chance to catch the Legendary Ice-type Pocket Monster.

This article explores every weakness that Regice has in Pokemon GO, making it a breeze to beat the Legendary Pokemon in battle.

How to defeat Regice in Pokemon GO

Trainers that seek to beat the Regice raid boss will need to make use of proper type-effectiveness when battling it.

As an Ice-type Pokemon, Regice has multiple weaknesses against other types in Pokemon GO. The Pocket Monster is vulnerable against the following types:

Fighting

Fire

Rock

Steel

Thankfully, the only type of Pokemon that Regice has a resistance against in Pokemon GO are its fellow Ice-types.

These are the best Pokemon to use to counter Regice in a raid:

Mega Y Charizard: Fire melts ice, right? Therefore, the best Pokemon to use against Regice is the Fire/Flying-type, Mega Y Charizard. The raid boss won't stand a chance against the moves Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Metagross: Well-known across POGO for its versatility, Metagross makes for an excellent counter against Regice. This Pokemon is able to take advantage of Regice's Steel-type weakness. The best moveset for Metagross to be outfitted with in this battle is Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash.

Moltres: Another fantastic pick that can benefit from its dual typing as a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, Moltres is a Legendary Pocket Monster, which makes it an even more appropriate counter to use against Regice in battle. Fire Spin and Overheat is the best moveset for Moltres to be equipped with.

Conkeldurr: Famous as one of the best Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, Conkeldurr will certainly come in handy against the Regice raid boss. It would be beneficial for this Pocket Monster to know the fast move Counter and the charged move Dynamic Punch.

Trainers should take a few of the Pokemon listed above into battle against Regice if they want to ensure victory. Additionally, this 5-star raid boss will be easier to defeat if a player enters the battle alongside a few companions.

