Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Complete guide for the music-themed event

Pokemon GO has just revealed that their annual festival will be a music-themed event for 2021. Players are curious what the details of the event are and how to prepare for the festivities.

The event will be taking place on July 17th and 18th, and will feature different perks for players to enjoy each day. Pokemon GO has also announced that ticket prices have been reduced from $15 to $5.

Here, we provide a player's guide to Pokemon GO Fest 2021, including all the new details Niantic has shared about the event.

What will Pokemon GO Fest 2021 be all about?

Niantic has finally released more details about this summer's upcoming event in Pokemon GO.

The first day of Pokemon GO Fest will take place on Saturday, July 17th and will implement the following perks:

Hourly habitat rotations; meaning certain Pokemon will spawn more frequently each hour of the event.

Raids will feature Pokemon like Hitmontop, Deino, and Cranidos.

Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon outfitted in special costumes will also appear in raids.

Music-themed Pocket Monsters such as Kricketot, Chimecho, and Audino will spawn more often in the wild.

A special costume-wearing Pikachu will pop up in the wild.

The shiny forms of Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their debut in the game.

Special Research tasks will be available that include rare rewards for completion, including an encounter with a Mythical Pokemon.

Incense will have a higher chance of attracting shiny Pokemon during event hours.

Day 2 of the event will take place on Sunday, July 18th, and ticket-holders will get to take advantage of these features:

This day will be focused on raids, and while Niantic is yet to release the exact details, the developers assured players that fan-favorites will be returning.

All Pokemon that spawn more often on Saturday will also appear more frequently on Sunday.

Extra 10,000 XP in rewards for completing a raid battle during event hours.

Spinning Gym Photo Discs can earn players upto 10 raid passes.

Timed Research tasks will reward raid passes.

Free event bundle that includes three remote raid passes.

There are also some benefits that will be provided on both days of Pokemon GO Fest 2021. Lure Modules that are used during the celebration will last for three hours. Eggs will have their hatch-distance cut in half if placed in an incubator during the event. The mysterious Pokemon Unown F and Unown G will be attracted to incense, including their shiny forms.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is set to be an amazing event for trainers to enjoy in the mobile game. Throughout the festival, music created by Pokemon music producer, Junichi Masuda, will be playing in the app.

