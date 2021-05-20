When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in June 2021?

Every month Pokemon GO holds a Community Day. During a specified time on this day, players get a chance to catch some rare Pokemon and earn other special rewards.

Pokemon GO's May Community Day was held on the 15th of May with the celebration of Swablu. Players are now looking forward to next month's event.

Here's when June's Community Day will take place in Pokemon GO; as well as everything else currently known about the event.

Pokemon GO announces Gible as featured Pokemon for June's Community Day

Fans of Gible and its final evolution, Garchomp, have been waiting for a Gible Community Day. During June's Community Day, trainers will have a chance to celebrate Gible on June 6th.

After the eventful month of May in Pokemon GO, players were surprised to have June's Community Day announced so early. However, Niantic has not provided a lot of information about the upcoming event.

The company delivered the news via Pokemon GO's Twitter account, only mentioning that Gible would be starring as the Community Day Pokemon on June 6th, 2021. Nevertheless, fans of the mobile game are getting tremendously excited about June's event.

With such limited information revealed about Gible Community Day, trainers are speculating about the specifics of the upcoming event. Taking a look at the pattern of previous Community Days, there will likely be an in-game bonus or two, as well as an exclusive event move for Gible/Garchomp.

Many trainers are especially curious about what the featured move will be, as this has the potential to shake up how Garchomp is used in the meta for both raids and PvP.

Another potential aspect of June's Community Day could be the introduction of Mega Garchomp appearing in Mega Raids. However, this is far from being confirmed.

As is always the case with Community Days in Pokemon GO, trainers should be sure to make the necessary preparations prior to the event starting. Gible's special celebration will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time on June 6th, so those interested in participating should block this time out on their calendars.

In addition, it's always a great idea to do the following ahead of a new Community Day event:

Stock up on Pokeballs

Save a Lucky Egg to use during the event

Make space in your Pokemon inventory

Keep an eye out for more news to be released regarding details

