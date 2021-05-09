Can Gible be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO just announced that Gible will be the featured Pokemon for June's Community Day. Players preparing for the event are curious if Gible can be shiny in the game.

Community Days are excellent opportunities for Pokemon GO trainers who like to hunt shiny versions of Pocket Monsters. This kind of event is also great for players who require a large amount of candy to evolve or power up a particular species of Pokemon.

Is Shiny Gible in Pokemon GO?

A shiny Gible in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers will be happy to hear that Gible can be shiny in the hit mobile game.

That means players will have a better chance than ever before to encounter the shiny version of the Ground/Dragon-type Pocket Monster. It's important for shiny hunters to remember that it's impossible to tell if an individual Gible is shiny until they click on the Pokemon.

Trainers should attempt to catch every Gible they see on June 6th's Community Day. They'll need all the candy possible from the species if they wish to evolve the Pocket Monster.

Save the date and stay tuned for more info, Trainers. 👀 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 7, 2021

Of course, there's no reason to fear evolving a shiny Gible if a player is lucky enough to catch one. Pokemon that are shiny in Pokemon GO retain their shine once they've evolved into their more powerful form.

Players who want to make the most of this opportunity arriving on June 6th will need to stock up on Pokeballs and berries beforehand.

They should also be sure to clear out some space in their Pokemon inventory to make room for an abundance of Gibles.

