Pokemon GO announces Gible Community Day

Pokemon GO has announced that June's Community Day will feature the Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon, Gible.

The announcement came rather early and unexpectedly, considering that the Community Day for this month is yet to take place. It seems Niantic might be trying to earn back the favor of Pokemon GO trainers after their reveal of Swablu as May's featured Pokemon.

☁️ Attention, Trainers! We’re excited to announce that May’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay will feature Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokémon! ☁️ https://t.co/UZFfoQitHb pic.twitter.com/i0zZIkfZYx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 29, 2021

Here's everything that is known about Gible Community Day so far, including when it will take place.

Gible Community Day announced for Pokemon GO

Gible using Draco Meteor in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fans of Gible and its final evolution, Garchomp, have been waiting ages for a Gible Community Day. At long last, trainers will have a chance to stack up their Gible candies so they can evolve the Pokemon into its more powerful forms.

The news was revealed via the official Pokemon GO Twitter account, though not many details were included about the upcoming event.

Of course, the two most important pieces of information can be found in the tweet: the featured Pokemon will be Gible and the Community Day will take place on June 6th. It seems Pokemon Go has shifted to using Twitter as their primary method of communicating new information about the game.

Gible being announced as the star of June's Community Day has received a great reception and many players have already begun to prepare for the event. A few tips to keep in mind when getting ready for any Community Day are:

Stock up on Pokeballs

Consider using a Lucky Egg during the event

Make space in your Pokemon inventory

Keep an eye out for more news to be released regarding details