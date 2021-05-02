Pokemon GO: Every upcoming event arriving in May

Pokemon GO has a variety of events that will be going on during the month of May 2021.

Players have a lot to be excited about for this month's event calendar, with several events of all different kinds taking place over the course of May. Some of these special occasions are ones that trainers will want to prepare for before they begin.

Here are all of the events known to be happening this May in Pokemon GO.

Related: Release date for Pokémon GO’s May Community Day announced

Every event coming to Pokemon GO in May 2021

Spotlight Hours

Image via Niantic

There will be a total of four Spotlight days in the month of May in Pokemon GO. The dates, as well as Pokemon featured and reward bonuses, are listed below:

May 4th - Cottonee with 2x catch candy

May 11th - Dratini with 2x transfer candy

May 18th - Alolan Rattata with 2x evolution XP

May 25th - Marill with 2x catch Stardust

Advertisement

Several of the Pokemon starring in this month's Spotlight Hour days are going to be useful for players to add to their teams.

Galarian Ponyta Research Breakthrough Encounter

Galarian Ponyta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beginning May 1st through the entire month, each time a player achieves a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon GO they'll get an encounter with the highly-desired Galarian Ponyta.

Players should make the most of these encounters and be sure to give catching the Pokemon their best shot, because it is quite rare and can be a valued addition to any team.

Luminous Legends X

Advertisement

Perhaps one of the most exciting celebrations coming to the mobile game this month is the Luminous Legends X event. This event, focused on the arrival of the Legendary Pokemon Xerneas, will take place from May 4th - 17th.

Xerneas will be appearing in 5 star raids, but there are several other exciting additions coming to Pokemon GO during this event. The Rainy Lure Module item will be introduced, some Pocket Monsters will gain the chance to learn powerful charged moves, Dragon/Fairy-types will be appearing more often in the wild, and much more!

Community Day

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO's May Community Day will take place on Saturday, the 15th of the month.

The featured Pokemon spawning more frequently in the wild will be Swablu, the first evolution of Altaria. The event will be going on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Players who evolve a Swablu during this time, or up to two hours afterwards, will be rewarded with an Altaria that knows the move Moonblast.

Luminous Legends Y

Legendary Pokemon Xerneas and Yveltal (Image via Niantic)

Advertisement

Finally, it seems the Luminous Legends Y event is sure to follow after the X version wraps up. Niantic has announced that the event will take place from May 18th through May 31st.

Not much else is known about this celebration other than that it will feature the arrival of Yveltal, and that Dark-type Pokemon will be spawning more often in the wild.

Also Read: New shadow Pokemon discovered in Pokemon GO