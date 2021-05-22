Pokemon GO: Complete guide for Verizon Special Weekend event 

Pokemon GO has announced that their Special Weekend event will be sponsored by different companies around the world. Players are curious what the event will entail and how to prepare for it.

Verizon, 7-Eleven, and Yoshinoya will be partnering with Niantic to host the Special Weekend event in various parts of the world. Pokemon GO players in the United States, Mexico, and Japan will have the opportunity to participate if they manage to redeem a ticket for the event.

This article reveals the details of the event, as well as how to participate and prepare for the festivities.

Trainers, we’ll be holding a Special Weekend event with selected partners on May 29–30! Some bonuses will be available worldwide, even for Trainers without a ticket. Learn more: https://t.co/BF6CoYuuSH pic.twitter.com/xR5rIVepsD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 21, 2021

How to participate in Pokemon GO's Verizon Special Weekend event

Pokemon GO's Special Weekend event will be taking place Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

In order for trainers to claim all of the perks offered by the event, they'll need to redeem a code from one of the three sponsors. Here are the designated sponsors offering codes for tickets to the event in each country:

Verizon - United States

7-Eleven - Mexico

Yoshinoya - Japan

Even though most features of the event will be exclusive to these three countries, players across the globe that don't get a ticket will still reap some benefits during the event. That includes being able to open twice as many gifts each day and the trade-range being increased to 40 km.

For those lucky enough to get a ticket, here's everything that will be offered during the Special Weekend event:

Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Eevee, Marill, Sableye, Stunky, Spritzee, and Swirlix will be attracted to Incense - and it sounds as if shiny Eevees will be spawning more frequently.

Different forms of the Pokemon, Unown, will also be attracted to Incense; depending on the country one is playing in.

An increased chance of receiving Lucky Pokémon when you trade with a friend and greater odds of becoming Lucky Friends with another user.

Double the XP for catching Pokémon.

Event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that will reward XP, Stardust, an Incense, a Star Piece, a Lucky Egg, Spritzee Candy, and Swirlix Candy, and encounters with Eevee, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Deino.

There's one more surprise that certain players will be able to benefit from during the Verizon Special Weekend event. Recently, Pokemon GO gamers across the world completed the Global Challenge for the Luminous Legends Y event.

🚀 Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge update! 🚀



We’re delighted to announce that all your efforts have paid off—the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge is complete! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UR0aKOqu79 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 20, 2021

As a reward, Niantic has announced that those participating in the Special Weekend event will have their bonus increased to 4x Catch XP instead of the default 2x Catch XP.

