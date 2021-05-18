What are Yveltal's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Luminous Legends Y event is about to begin, and along with it, the Legendary Flying/Dark-type Pokemon, Yveltal, will be introduced to the mobile game.

Yveltal will be featured in Five Star Raids during the event, finally giving players a chance to battle and capture the Legendary Pocket Monster. Of course, in order to do so, a trainer must first strategize which Pokemon to battle the Legendary with.

Here are all of Yveltal's weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

Yveltal will soon be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Luminous Legends Y event! Mysteriously, Dark-type Pokémon will also be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. https://t.co/SYISqECR3v pic.twitter.com/y2k9my2QSi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 10, 2021

All of Yveltal's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

The key to defeating the Legendary Yveltal is all about bringing Pokemon with the correct type-advantages to battle it. Being a Dark/Flying-type, Yveltal is especially vulnerable against Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-types attacks.

It is not recommended to use solely Ground or Psychic-types against Yveltal, as the Pokemon is especially resistant to the damage dealt by these types of Pocket Monsters. Ultimately, there are only a few creatures that make for a good choice to rival the 'destruction Pokemon'.

The following are the best mons to use to counter Yveltal in Raids:

Zekrom - that knows Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Rhyperior - although it is a dual Ground/Rock-type, a Rhyperior that knows Smack Down and Rock Wrecker can help take out Yveltal.

Mega Manectric - using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Rampardos - this Rock-type makes for an excellent choice if it has the moves Smack Down and Rock Slide in its arsenal.

Therian Thunderus - electrify Yveltal with the fast attack, Volt Switch, and the charged attack, Thunderbolt.

Alternatively, if a player wishes to go with an Ice-type counter, Mega Abomasnow that knows Powder Snow and Weather Ball may just do the trick. In order for a Pokemon GO trainer to have the best chance of defeating Yveltal, they should head into the raid alongside 5-7 other players. A group-effort is essentially a must when it comes to beating the Legendary Pokemon.

As a part of the Luminous Legends Y event, the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge has officially blasted off! Work with Trainers worldwide to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts and unlock rewards during the second half of the event! We’ll be tracking your progress on our social media! pic.twitter.com/iQscVf3xB6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 17, 2021

