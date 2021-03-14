Top 5 strongest Rock-type moves in Pokemon

Throughout the franchise, Rock-type Pokemon have held their own.

While not being one of the most popular types, Rock-type Pokemon still have a large following and a fanbase that thinks they’re the best Pokemon around. These Pokemon and their moves have grown so much throughout the franchise.

Rock-type Pokemon have grown to possess moves that are not only physical, like they were before Generation IV, but they also have Special type moves useable during battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five most potent Rock-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Diamond Storm

Diamond Storm being used by Diancie (The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation VI, Diamon Storm is a non-contact, Physical, Rock-type move. It is the move of the mythical, legendary “Jewel Pokemon,” Diancie. It is a Fairy and Rock-type Pokemon, so there’s no surprise this signature move packs a real punch.

Diamond Storm works because the user whips up an intense storm of diamonds which harshly damages the opposing Pokemon. This move may also sharply raise the users’ Defense stat by 50%.

Advertisement

Diamond Storm has a Base Power of 100 and an Accuracy level of 95, meaning that it is a powerful move that can and will deal a ton of damage. Diamond Storm has a PP of 5, meaning it can only be used five times, meaning users should use it sparingly.

Other than Diamond Storm, adding Moonblast, Stone Edge, and Power Gem would create a killer moveset that would dominate any battle.

#4 - Power Gem

Power Gem in use (Game Freak)

Power Gem is a newer damage-dealing Rock-type move introduced in Generation IV. It is TR63 in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games.

Power Gem has an impeccable accuracy of 100% and a Base Power of 80 to back it up. With a PP of 20 (with a max of 32), it can be used repeatedly and be a great help during battle, if not a battle-ender.

The move is popular with the likes of Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia all the way to normal Pokemon like Persian and its Alolan form.

Depending on the type of Pokemon players are using, this move could be paired well with other combat moves such as Hydro Pump, Rock Throw, and Ancient Power, to name a few.

#3 - Rock Wrecker

Rock Wrecker in action (The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation V as the signature move of Rhyperior, Rock Wrecker is a physical Rock-type move. It works because the user launches a massive boulder at the target during the attack.

Advertisement

The only downside is that it has the same recharge effect that moves like Hyper Cannon does. The user is unable to move the next turn, leaving their team temporarily vulnerable.

Excluding the signature move Splintered Stormshards, Rock Wrecker is tied with Head Smash for the Pokemon move with the highest base power of all Rock-type moves. It excludes other moves such as Z-moves, Max Moves, and G-Max Moves.

With a Base Power of 150 and an Accuracy of 90%, Rock Wrecker is sure to inflict damage on the target in a significant way. It comes with a max PP of 5, which gamers can max out to 8 if they like.

Rock Wrecker is only available to Rhyperiror, Dwebble, and Crustle as of the Generation VIII of the Pokemon games.

#2 - Head Smash

Head Smash being used (Game Freak)

Introduced in Generation IV, Head Smash is a powerful Rock-type move. Before releasing the Generation VII games, it was tied for the most potent Rock-type move with Rock Wrecker.

Head Smash works because the user rams into its opponent at full speed. The only downside is the user receives a decent amount of recoil damage. To make up for this, though, Head Smash has a base power of 150 and an accuracy of 80%. It comes with a PP of five that can be maxed out at eight.

Head Smash can be used by a multitude of Pokemon, from Sudowoodoo to Cranidos to Basculin.

#1 - Splintered Stormshards

Splintered Stormshards being used (The Pokemon Company)

Splintered Stormshards is a newer Rock-type Z-Move. This move was introduced to players in Generation VII in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Advertisement

Splintered Stomshards is the signature Z-Move of the “Wolf Pokemon,” Lycanroc. It is used to inflict harsh damage and will also remove any terrain in the background of a battle when used.

Only being able to be used once and always hitting its target, Splintered Stormshards has a base power of 190, the highest of any Rock-type Pokemon move in existence.

Paired with moves like Sucker Punch, Rock Slide, and Crunch, a perfect, powerful moveset would be in store for trainers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.