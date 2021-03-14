Every Pokemon Generation introduces a team of villainous characters looking to disrupt the main trainer's goals.

Their objectives are as similar as they are different. In the end, all of Pokemon's evil teams want some form of control. Whether it is of a Legendary Pokemon or the entire world.

Some of these teams have actually become quite popular. Their designs, motives, and stand out members have seen some fans of Pokemon enjoy their inclusion in the games and anime series.

Top 5 evil teams in Pokemon

#5 - Team Yell

Team Yell do some evil things, but their objectives are not necessarily dastardly. Compared to some other evil teams in Pokemon, they are actually quite tame.

Team Yell's goal is to cheer on Marnie in the Galar region. They are her biggest fans and will do anything to ensure her success. This obsession definitely set them up to do some evil deeds against her opponents. The concept and design of Team Yell was refreshing in terms of villainous organizations.

#4 - Team Skull

Team Skull are the villains of the Alola region. The name itself is extremely cool and their black and white costumes play off that quite well. Their main goal is to simply gather enough money to survive. Eventually, they go about doing that in some negative ways. The team is mostly made of disgruntled trainers who failed the Island Challenge. It also introduced the ultra cool Guzma into the franchise.

#3 - Team Galactic

Team Galactic certainly had evil intentions. Their leader, Cyrus, wanted to control Dialga and Palkia in order to warp the universe to his liking. The name, Team Galactic, is awesome. The teal bowl cuts and space suit resembling uniforms truly made it feel like a tight knit evil organization. These Pokemon baddies, thankfully, never achieved their goal.

#2 - Team Flare

Team Flare is hands down the most stylish of villains in the Pokemon franchise. The flaming F logo and dapper suits gave a feeling of seriousness to the goofy group. Their goal was to make the world perfect with their sense of style and money. This goal was contradicted many times by Grunts and Leader Lysandre. Lysandre decided the world didn't deserve what they wanted for it, ultimately attempting to destroy it and start over with just Team Flare.

#1 - Team Rocket

Team Rocket is the original evil team in Pokemon. From the very beginning, they gave trouble to the hero trainer of Kanto, whether in-game or in the form of Ash in the anime. To this day, they're still bugging the kid from Pallet Town. They also made their way to Johto in the games. Their plan was, and always has been, catching powerful Pokemon for purposes of fame and wealth, and thereby to help them take over the world.