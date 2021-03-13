Pokemon Abilities can be the difference betweening dominating in battle and being dominated.

The list of Abilities in the Pokemon franchise is extremely long and will probably continue to grow for years to come. These Abilities make Pokemon unique, both in and out of battle.

While some Abilities are less desirable, there are so many that trainers consider perfect. Out of the vast amount of Abilities, there are five which stand out among the rest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 best Abilities in Pokemon

#5 - Storm Drain

Image via The Pokemon Company

Storm Drain can go overlooked, but it is one of the best Abilities in all of Pokemon. There are some moves and Abilities that can bypass Storm Drain, but it is rare. What Storm Drain does it redirect all single target Water-type moves. The user absorbs the move, takes no damage, and gains a boost in Special Attack. Switching to a Pokemon with Storm Drain in a Double Battle can frustrate any trainer.

#4 - Mirror Armor

Image via Game Freak

Mirror Armor is the signature Ability of Corviknight. Mirror Armors takes any stat lowering effects, from moves or Abilities, and reflects it back at the opposing Pokemon. That means Corviknight does not suffer from lower stats, but the Pokemon who intended on lowering its stats certainly does. This could be very useful against an opponent with Intimidate or the use of Dynamax moves.

#3 - Prankster

Image via The Pokemon Company

Prankster is incredibly useful in battle. This Ability allows a Pokemon to use their status moves first. Dark-types are immune to being targeted by a move given priority by Prankster, however. It is the perfect Ability to set up with. Prankster Pokemon can put up screens, use Tailwind, and a variety of other status moves to give their team the advantage early on.

#2 - Protean/Libero

Image via The Pokemon Company

Protean and Libero have the exact same effect. Libero is the just the signature Ability name for Cinderace. These Abilities change the type of the Pokemon to whatever move it is about to use. So if a Pokemon with Protean or Libero used Earthquake, they would switch to a Ground-type. This gives them a Same Type Attack Bonus, making the selected attack even more powerful.

#1 - Intimidate

Image via The Pokemon Company

Intimidate is, well, an intimidating Ability. There are a lot of Pokemon that can have this Ability as well. When a Pokemon with Intimidate enters battle, opposing Pokemon have their Attack stat lowered. This can be extremely frustrating to teams with Physical attackers, especially if the Intimidate user is able to switch out and in, more than once, lowering the Attack stage each time.