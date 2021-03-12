Top 3 Legendary Water Pokemon of all time

It doesn’t matter if players are playing Generation I or Generation VIII Pokemon games; catching a Legendary never loses its thrill or that feeling of accomplishment.

The amount of Water-type Legendary Pokemon has grown since the beginning of the Pokemon franchise. Whether the conversation is about full-on Legendaries or Pseudo-Legendaries, The Pokemon Company knows how to do it.

From aesthetic designs to movesets and abilities, Water-type Legendaries are known by fans for having tremendous strength and power and will surely give trainers a real challenge.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s views and opinions.

Three best Legendary Water Pokemon ever

#3 - Keldeo

Keldeo is the only Mythical Pokemon in the Swords of Justice (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation V, Keldeo is known as the Colt Pokemon. It is an incredibly strong Water and Fighting-type Pokemon. With a killer base stat of 580, there’s no doubt that Keldeo possesses tremendous power and would be an asset to any trainers team.

Being able to hone moves such as Hydro Pump, Close Combat, Secret Sword, and Aqua Tail, Keldeo can give any opponent a run for their money. In addition to Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, Keldeo is a member of the Swords of Justice.

The Swords of Justice are a team of Pokemon that exist to protect those of its kind who have lost their homes to humans. Keldeo is the only Mythical Pokemon in the crew. It has grown to be a fan favorite due to its two varying forms, Ordinary and Resolute.

#2 - Palkia

The Spatial Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The goal of all trainers playing the Generation IV Pokemon games, Palkia is probably the most well-known Legendary on this list. It is a dual-type Water and Dragon Pokemon.

Palkia is a member of the Creation Trio of Sinnoh along with Giratina and Dialga. Known as the “Spatial Pokemon,” Palkia is the controller of space, with has a tremendous base stat of 680, making it a complete force to be reckoned with.

With the ability to hone moves such as Hydro Pump, Aqua Tail, and Earth Power, Palkia can be tailored to have an incredible moveset that will ultimately dominate any battle. Palkia is also in the Pokedex between Dialga and Heatran.

#1 - Kyogre

Kyogre can exist in two different forms, regular and Primal Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kyogre is well known in the Pokemon franchise, being the mascot of two games, Pokemon Sapphire and its well-received remake, Pokemon Alpha Sapphire. Kyogre can exist in two different forms, regular and Primal Kyogre.

Pokemon Sapphire has Kyogre on the box, while Alpha Sapphire has Primal Kyogre on the box. It turns into Primal Kyogre if holding a Blue Orb. Kyogre is a member of the Weather Trio along with Groudon and Rayquaza.

Besides having a base stat of 670 and performing phenomenally in the main series Pokemon games, Kyogre is also the strongest Water-type Legendary in Pokemon GO.