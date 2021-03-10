Serena is a fan-favorite traveling companion of Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon anime series.

Serena met Ash as a summer camp when they were very young. As Ash made his way to the Kalos region, they reunited and Serena joined the adventure.

Like most of Ash's friends in the series, Serena had her own Pokemon partners. She had a strong bond with her Pokemon, which saw them grow in power and personality.

3 best Pokemon that Serena used in the Pokemon anime

#3 - Pancham

Pancham was the first Pokemon that Serena actually caught in the anime. Her Pancham stands out with its red sunglasses sitting on its forehead. Pancham loved to perform and fit right in with Serena and was the basis of her Pokemon team.

Pancham did not evolve, but it was still a powerful Pokemon for its size. It was often seen in a rivalry with Clemont's Chespin, which made for some comedic moments. Overall, Pancham was a nice relief from the typical partner Pokemon of Ash's companions.

#2 - Braixen

Braixen began as a Fennekin given to Serena by Professor Sycamore. Just like every starting trainer in other regions, Serena got to choose from three Kalos starters. Fennekin evolved into Braixen after Serena offered words of encouragement during a battle with Aria.

From there, Braixen becomes a stellar performer. It never did evolve into a Delphox, but Braixen and Serena were wonderful partners. It protected Serena in a variety of sticky situations and even received a medal from Professor Sycamore for its efforts against Team Flare.

#1 - Sylveon

Serena's Sylveon debuted as a rather shy and timid Eevee. This Eevee, at one point, saved Serena's life, and that began their bond together. After seeing Eevee perform, and vice versa, Eevee was glad to join up with Serena when they worked together to defeat Team Rocket.

Eevee evolved into Sylveon during a Tag Battle with Ash. Sylveon quickly forgot about its timid nature as an Eevee and became Serena's most dazzling partner Pokemon. It showed off its dancing skills in battle with various dodges and attacks. Serena's Sylveon is majestic and graceful.