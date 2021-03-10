Top 5 Pokemon evolutions that were added in later titles

Pokemon evolve with a variety of factors, but not every evolution was an immediate thing.

Many Pokemon from early Generations received an evolution much later on. These Pokemon were already powerful but got another form to strive for, which is incredible.

Some of these evolutions came in Generation II. Others came even further along. Here are five Pokemon evolutions added to the Pokedex in later titles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Pokemon evolutions added in later titles

#5 - Roserade

When Roselia is exposed to a Shiny Stone, it will evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roselia was introduced in Generation III, while in the next Generation, it received an evolution in the form of Roserade. When Roselia is exposed to a Shiny Stone, it will evolve.

Roserade is magnificent, with important appearances in the anime and the label of one of the best Grass-type Pokemon in the game series. Its great Special Attack and Special Defense stats make it a great partner in battle.

#4 - Togekiss

Togekiss has made its name in the competitive scene with varying roles, such as a staller or straight-up attacker (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togepi and its evolved form, Togetic, were introduced in Generation II. Everyone remembers cute little Togepi joining the adventure in the anime series. While Togepi already had a solid evolution, Generation IV saw it get a third Pokemon in the family tree by way of a Shiny Stone.

Togekiss was introduced, eventually becoming a Fairy/Flying-type when the former was added in. Togekiss has made its name in the competitive scene with varying roles, such as a staller or straight-up attacker.

#3 - Scizor

A Pokemon and its evolution are rarely both super powerful in their own right (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scyther was already an incredibly powerful Bug-type Pokemon. That is saying a lot in what is one of the weakest overall typings in the franchise. Still, Scyther could be a nightmare for opposing trainers.

With the introduction of Steel-type Pokemon, however, Scyther received Scizor as its evolution. Scizor has great Defense with a base 100 and its Attack, at 130, is incredible. A Pokemon and its evolution are rarely both super powerful in their own right.

#2 - Umbreon

Umbreon is still, arguably, the most popular Eeveelution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Generation I introduced Eevee and its evolutions. Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon were super cool creatures to choose from. When Generation II came along, though, the Dark-type form for Eevee to evolve into changed the game.

Umbreon came along and blew all of the others out of the water. It is still, arguably, the most popular Eeveelution. Umbreon has often been seen as a bulky supporter for many battling teams with great defensive stats all around.

#1 - Rhyperior

To this day, Rhyperior is one of the strongest Pokemon to battle with (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rhydon was the first Pokemon ever designed. When it was shown to be pretty lackluster along with its pre-evolution, Rhyhorn, fans were very disappointed. In Generation IV, that disappointment shifted to a newfound love for them.

Enter Rhyperior. The evolution to Rhyperior was nuts. To this day, it is one of the strongest Pokemon to battle with. It took a Pokemon with failed potential and gave it back that potential times a thousand.