Nothing is more annoying than encountering the same Pokemon over and over again.

In Pokemon games, some areas have common Pokemon. So, players may encounter the same ones multiple times along a particular route. But, some Pokemon spawn on many routes and in various caves. Some of these Pokemon even spawn frequently in multiple regions.

Top 5 Pokemon that appear too often in the wild

#5 - Basculin

Basculin appears on many water routes throughout Black & White and the sequels. The player will be surfing to the next destination and get slapped in the face with this encounter over and over again.

Basculin is such an unattractive Pokemon too, as it is very boring and plain. They really should've given it an evolution.

#4 - Rattata and Pidgey

Of course this isn't true for every Pokemon GO fan, as frequent spawns are different for different regions. Even if a region doesn't frequently spawn Ratatta and Pidgey, they will still frequently spawn some early game Pokemon like Zigzagoon or Starly.

Pidgey and Rattata are typically all players see in the Eastern US region. It may be strange to see Pokemon GO spawns on this article, but they are incredibly common in the game.

#3 - Geodude

Enter a cave in the main series games, and the player will likely be greeted with one of these rock Pokemon. Geodude is everywhere in caves. Even in later generations, the players will still find Geodude in nearly every cave.

Even its evolved form, Graveler, can be found extremely frequently in later caves like Victory Road. Since it evolves via trade into Golem, these Pokemon aren't even liked by many fans that don't have a trade partner.

#2 - Tentacool

In Red & Blue if the player would use HM Surf to get to a destination, they would be met with an onslaught of wild Tentacools. Similiar to Basculin earlier on this list, it's just unbelievably frequent and found on nearly every water route.

Unlike Basculin, Tentacool actually has an evolution and it isn't bad. It's no Starmie, but it's definitely a capable Pokemon.

#1 - Zubat

Caves love Zubat, while players likely don't. Zubat is a frequent spawn in nearly every cave in nearly every game. Walk into a cave without a Repel and be met with a relentless horde of Zubats.

Luckily, Zubat's final evolution, Crobat, is an amazing Pokemon. At least Zubat has that. Without that redeeming factor, it would likely be a least favorite Pokemon.