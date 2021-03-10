Pokemon Gyms often give trainers more than just a battle, with intricate designs and puzzles to access the Leader.

Players across the different Generations of Pokemon are very familiar with the tasks involved in reaching a Gym Leader. Some of the most beautifully designed Gyms also have the most difficult obstacles to overcome.

On the contrary, there are some Gyms without any puzzles for trainers to bypass. Seeing a Pokemon Gym designed around the Gym Leader's preferred type is a wonderful sight.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 coolest Gym layouts in Pokemon

#5 - Mossdeep Gym

Image via Game Freak

Mossdeep Gym is the seventh in Pokemon's Hoenn region. The Leaders are Psychic-using twins - Tate and Liza. It has different designs in Ruby and Sapphire, Emerald, and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Warp panels, flipping statues, hitting switches, and floating along on platforms are all ways to reach the Leaders in Mossdeep Gym. Each design is incredible.

#4 - Nimbasa Gym

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Nimbasa Gym in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 is different than its predecessor. While the original could definitely make it into a top 10 list, the new Gym outdoes it. The Gym is a catwalk in which the trainer must take part in the fashion show. They have to walk on the catwalk, battling trainers along the way, in front of a crowd, until reaching the Gym Leader Elesa.

#3 - Cyllage Gym

Image via Game Freak

Cyllage Gym is in the Kalos region, hosting Rock-type Pokemon trainers. The Leader Grant sits atop a giant rock wall course that the trainer must climb. Scaling the rock wall is just part of the beauty. The Gym Leader stands in front of waterfalls with hints of rainbows.

While the Kalos region has a bit of a bad reputation, the overall designs of the region, both Gyms and landscape, are great.

#2 - Anistar Gym

Image via Game Freak

Anistar is another well-designed Kalos Gym. It is absolutely gorgeous on the inside. It is no surprise that Anistar is another Psychic-type Pokemon Gym. The Anistar Gym is also one that uses warp panels. It is almost as though the trainer is traveling the cosmos to reach Leader Olympia. The small comets and constellations above make it that much more astonishing.

#1 - Opelucid Gym

Image via Game Freak

The Opelucid Gym is the Unova Dragon-type Gym. This is the coolest, most well-designed Gym in all of the Pokemon games. It gets a remake in Black 2 and White 2.

Leader Drayden is positioned on a massive dragon statue. The trainer has to ride on a white or black dragon, representing Reshiram and Zekrom. Once the dragon reaches the top, the trainer can finally face Drayden. The entire Dragon-themed design, along with the ride to the top, are magnificent.