Steel-type Pokemon were introduced in Generation II and the introduction of the first Steel-type Legendary was only one Generation later.

Legendary Pokemon are the most powerful creatures in the entire franchise. Steel-types are meant to be sturdy, defensive Pokemon. That can be said about some of the strongest and most notable Steel-type Legendaries.

From Generation II, through the current Generation VIII, Steel-type Legendary Pokemon have been added to the Pokedex rather consistently. They have remained extremely strong and just as popular.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Steel Legendary Pokemon of all time

#3 - Registeel

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Registeel is one of the original Legendary titan Pokemon. More have been added to that group, but Registeel was one of the first. It is said to have a hollow body, but the outer layer is made of a material that is harder than any metal known to man.

As a Steel-type, it naturally has incredible defensive stats. Defense and Special Defense are both base stats of 150. That, alongside the incredible backstory of the titans, makes Registeel one of the best Steel-type Legendary Pokemon.

#2 - Dialga

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dialga is a Steel/Dragon-type Legendary. It is the game mascot for Pokemon Diamond and the upcoming remake Brilliant Diamond. As part of the creation trio with Palkia and Giratina, Dialga represents time.

It can travel through time, slow it down, and speed it up. Time in Pokemon is said to have started when Dialga was born and will continue while its heart still beats. That is a great story to go along with its wonderful battle stats.

#1 - Zacian

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Zacian is the game mascot of Pokemon Sword. In its Crowned Sword form, it becomes a Fairy/Steel-type. It has a massive Speed stat of 138 and a 130 base Attack Stat. It is incredibly powerful in battle.

The legend of Zacian and Zamazenta is captivating. They band together and can defeat the might of Eternatus. Ancient Pokemon lore is fantastic and Zacian has one of the better backstories of any Legendary, not just of a Steel-type Legendary.