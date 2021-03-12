Top 3 Starter Water Pokemon of all time

At the beginning of every main series Pokemon game, players decide which three starter Pokemon will be their best friends for the rest of their journey in that region. One of the best things about getting a brand new generation of Pokemon is seeing the new starters that’ll be trainers’ new companions.

Though there are over fifteen different Pokemon types, there are only three types of Pokemon available to be starters: Water, Fire, and Grass. Among these three, Water-type Pokemon really flood player’s hearts.

Having over eight Generations to go through, with brand new starters in all of them, makes it hard to rank them all, which is what this article attempts!

Note: This copy is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Three best Starter Water Pokemon ever

#3 - Squirtle

Squirtle works hard for the love it receives (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation I, this Water-type Pokemon is a literal classic. Being a fan favorite and one of the flagship Pokemon of the franchise, Squirtle works hard for the love it receives.

Flooding everyone’s hearts in the Kanto region, Squirtle is followed by its two evolutions: Wartortle and Blastoise. It is classified as the “Tiny Turtle Pokemon,” the only one in its order.

Squirrel also has a base stat of 314, the same as Piplup, Froakie, and Totodile, all other Water-type starters.

#2 - Totodile

Based on the yellow markings on its chest, Totodile’s design may be inspired by young American alligators (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A baby crocodile or a dwarfed dinosaur? Well, that’s up for players to decide.

Introduced in Generation II, this Water-type Pokemon is well known in terms of strength and power. Classified as the “Big Jaw Pokemon,” Totodile is known to pack a bite, ironically also the name of one of its strongest moves. Totodile has a base stat of 314, something common amongst multiple Water-type starter Pokemon.

Based on the yellow markings on its chest, Totodile’s design may be inspired by young American alligators.

#1 - Piplup

The most selected Sinnoh starter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A personal favorite, this Water-type is the be-all to the end-all. While having the same base stats as three other Water-type Pokemon, Piplup still holds its own incredibly well in battle.

A Generation IV addition, Piplup is classified as the “Penguin Pokemon,” along with Prinplup and Empoleon, the rest of its evolutionary line. They also share the category with Eiscue.

Piplup also shares the common 314 base stat of multiple water starters within the franchise. It also has the title of the most selected Sinnoh starter.