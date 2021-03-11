Pokemon has a wide variety of Steel-type moves, with some being extremely powerful.

Compared to other high power moves, the Steel-type category is fairly under-represented. It doesn't have as many as some other categories such as Normal-type moves or Fighting-type moves.

Regardless of that, the strongest Steel-type moves in Pokemon are incredible. They do massive damage and the majority of them have great accuracy.

Top 5 strongest Steel-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Iron Tail

Iron Tail is a move often used by Pikachu in the Pokemon anime series. It is a very notable and very popular move to use. Iron Tail has 100 Power, but it only comes with 75% Accuracy. The move itself does solid damage to the opponent. Also, it has a 30% chance of lowering the target's Defense by one stage. It has been a top tier Steel-type move since Generation II.

#4 - Steel Roller

Steel Roller was introduced in the most recent Generation. There are a ton of Pokemon that can learn it. It has 130 Power and 100% Accuracy. The catch is that Steel Roller only works if there is active terrain. If there is, the move connects with huge damage and removes any terrain on the field. If no terrain is active, the move will fail. This can be very useful to remove Electric or Psychic terrain, preventing those effects.

#3 - Steel Beam

Steel Beam is a super powerful Steel-type move. It was also introduced in Generation VIII. Duraludon is a great Pokemon to learn this move. Steel Beam has 140 Power and 95% Accuracy. The move inflicts damage on the opponent. The side effect is recoil damage. The user takes damage, as well, equal to half of its max HP rounded up.

#2 - Doom Desire

Doom Desire is the signature move of Jirachi. Power is 140 and Accuracy is 100%. While it is a Steel-type move, it did not do any specific type damage at first. Currently, Doom Desire now does Steel-type damage and calculates damage dealt with the user's Special Attack stat and the target's Special Defense stat at the time the move hits.

#1 - Searing Sunraze Smash

Searing Sunraze Smash can only be used by Solgaleo or Dusk Mane Necrozma. It is a Z-Move, upgraded from their signature move Sunsteel Strike. The move has 200 Power and simply deals that massive damage to opposing Pokemon. It also ignores all Abilities that could affect the success of the move. While it does not have Accuracy listed, Z-Moves cannot miss.