Which Pokemon are available in New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap is set to bring the original's nostalgia and excitement to fans new and old.

The first Pokemon Snap had an incredible roster from the original 151 and was a brand new experience in the universe; fans have clamored for a follow-up ever since.

This photo-taking adventure is going to include many Pokemon from across all Generations. An initial list has been confirmed, but plenty more will likely stay as a surprise until discovered in the game.

Several Pokemon will appear in New Pokemon Snap?

Image via Bandai Namco

It has been confirmed that over 200 Pokemon will appear in New Pokemon Snap. A large portion of the roster has already appeared in trailers, screenshots, and gameplay videos. The following Pokemon have been extracted from the aforementioned media and are all-but-confirmed to appear:

Bulbasaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Pidgeot

Fearow

Pikachu

Alolan Raichu

Machamp

Tentacruel

Dodrio

Onix

Exeggutor

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Magikarp

Lapras

Eevee

Vaporeon

Meganium

Hoothoot

Ariados

Chinchou

Pichu

Bellossom

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Wooper

Quagsire

Murkrow

Heracross

Octillery

Teddiursa

Mantine

Tyranitar

Celebi

Torchic

Wurmple

Beautifly

Shiftry

Taillow

Wingull

Pelipper

Shroomish

Slaking

Sharpedo

Wailord

Trapinch

Flygon

Zangoose

Seviper

Cradily

Luvdisc

Torterra

Bidoof

Starly

Drifblim

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Finneon

Lumineon

Tangrowth

Yanmega

Stoutland

Liepard

Unfezant

Tympole

Ducklett

Swanna

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Emolga

Frillish

Alomomola

Stunfisk

Bouffalant

Braviary

Mandibuzz

Vivillon

Florges

Pancham

Espurr

Inkay

Heliolisk

Dedenne

Trevenant

Primarina

Pikipek

Toucannon

Crabrawler

Lycanroc Dusk

Morelull

Bounsweet

Comfey

Sandygast

Pyukumuku

Minior

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

There are nearly 900 Pokemon in the franchise, which leaves an even larger list of creatures that may not appear in the game. There will certainly be some notable omissions between fan favorites and some of the rarest Legendary/Mythical Pokemon.

New Pokemon Snap releases on April 30, 2021, worldwide. Until then, players won't truly know what the remaining Pokemon in the game will be. The new Lental region is sure to include some amazing moments to capture on camera.