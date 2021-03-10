Which Pokemon are available in New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap is set to bring the original's nostalgia and excitement to fans new and old.
The first Pokemon Snap had an incredible roster from the original 151 and was a brand new experience in the universe; fans have clamored for a follow-up ever since.
This photo-taking adventure is going to include many Pokemon from across all Generations. An initial list has been confirmed, but plenty more will likely stay as a surprise until discovered in the game.
Several Pokemon will appear in New Pokemon Snap?
It has been confirmed that over 200 Pokemon will appear in New Pokemon Snap. A large portion of the roster has already appeared in trailers, screenshots, and gameplay videos. The following Pokemon have been extracted from the aforementioned media and are all-but-confirmed to appear:
- Bulbasaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Pidgeot
- Fearow
- Pikachu
- Alolan Raichu
- Machamp
- Tentacruel
- Dodrio
- Onix
- Exeggutor
- Kangaskhan
- Pinsir
- Magikarp
- Lapras
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Meganium
- Hoothoot
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Pichu
- Bellossom
- Sudowoodo
- Aipom
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Murkrow
- Heracross
- Octillery
- Teddiursa
- Mantine
- Tyranitar
- Celebi
- Torchic
- Wurmple
- Beautifly
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Shroomish
- Slaking
- Sharpedo
- Wailord
- Trapinch
- Flygon
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Cradily
- Luvdisc
- Torterra
- Bidoof
- Starly
- Drifblim
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Tangrowth
- Yanmega
- Stoutland
- Liepard
- Unfezant
- Tympole
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Emolga
- Frillish
- Alomomola
- Stunfisk
- Bouffalant
- Braviary
- Mandibuzz
- Vivillon
- Florges
- Pancham
- Espurr
- Inkay
- Heliolisk
- Dedenne
- Trevenant
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Toucannon
- Crabrawler
- Lycanroc Dusk
- Morelull
- Bounsweet
- Comfey
- Sandygast
- Pyukumuku
- Minior
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
There are nearly 900 Pokemon in the franchise, which leaves an even larger list of creatures that may not appear in the game. There will certainly be some notable omissions between fan favorites and some of the rarest Legendary/Mythical Pokemon.
New Pokemon Snap releases on April 30, 2021, worldwide. Until then, players won't truly know what the remaining Pokemon in the game will be. The new Lental region is sure to include some amazing moments to capture on camera.