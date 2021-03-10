New Pokemon Snap will be released on April 30th, 2021, but the entire roster of creatures has not yet been revealed.

Several videos and trailer breakdowns have been made of the game. A list of already confirmed Pokemon has also been created. That won't be it, though.

Many more Pokemon are said to be joining this new picture-taking adventure. Here are five that would make the game that much better with a stellar appearance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon we want to see in New Pokemon Snap

#5 - Diglett

Perfect timing will be needed to snap a picture of Diglett (Image via The Pokemon Company)

New Pokemon Snap will more than likely carry on the spirit and challenge of the original game. Diglett would add a significant challenge. Perfect timing will be needed to snap a picture of it.

It would be great to see it or several popping up from underground with just a quick moment available for it to be caught on camera.

#4 - Mimikyu

Adding the creepiness factor to a scene (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mimikyu is cute and spooky all at the same time. This Ghost-type Pikachu impostor would make a great addition to the lineup. It could arrive in the game with some sweetness about it before adding the creepiness factor.

Players can imagine being able to throw something at Mimikyu that breaks its Disguise and gives it a new pose with its head tilted.

#3 - Morpeko

A Morpeko going nuts would be a sight to behold (Image via Game Freak)

Morpeko is another example of interaction seen in New Pokemon Snap. It is a super hungry creature with two different forms. It would be incredible to move through an area — see a Morpeko in Hangry Mode — and throw a snack it's way for it to change back to Full Belly Mode.

The opposite could happen, too — passing by without a snack — causing it to go nuts.

#2 - Charizard

Moving through a volcanic area and snapping a picture of a flying Charizard would be amazing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After the Post Malone concert and Charizard's appearance, there is no way it doesn't appear in New Pokemon Snap.

Moving through a volcanic area and snapping a picture of a flying Charizard would be amazing. It would also be incredible to see a Charmeleon as it evolves into Charizard.

#1 - Snorlax

(Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is no better Pokemon to snap a picture of than Snorlax. There aren't any tricks to getting the shot. It won't be shifty or avoid the trainer. Snorlax just sits there with its massive belly, either eating or sleeping.

A Snorlax slumped against a tree, perhaps with an apple above that can be knocked down as a treat for it, would be awesome to see.