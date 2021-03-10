Top 5 Legendary and Mythical Pokemon we want to see in Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap is bound to have a solid roster of Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

The game is said to possess over 200 creatures. A handful of them have already been revealed in images and trailers. One Mythical from the game already known is Celebi.

There are plenty of others that remain a mystery, however. The highest scores in New Pokemon Snap are certainly going to come from rare Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Legendary and Mythical Pokemon that should be part of New Pokemon Snap

#5 - Mew

Trying to take its photograph as Mew teleports from place to place would be a challenging part of the journey. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

It is always a treat when little Mew shows up in a Pokemon game. New Pokemon Snap is the perfect chance for it to make another appearance.

Celebi has already been seen flying around the Lental region. Mew could follow suit. Trying to take its photograph as it teleports from place to place would be a challenging part of the journey.

#4 - Cosmoem

Day-night areas would be perfect for Cosmoem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is unknown whether New Pokemon Snap will have a day/night feature dependent on the real-time clock. It will have day and night areas, however. That would be perfect for Cosmoem to appear.

With a special action, during the day, it could evolve into Solgaleo, and during the night, it could evolve into Lunala. That would give the game tons of replay value if other Pokemon functioned this way or only appeared at night.

#3 - Suicune

Advertisement

It is hard to find a more beautiful Pokemon than Suicune (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Lentel region is beautiful. It has its own phenomenon known as Illumina. Not much else is known about it, though, such as if it has its own Legendary Pokemon or any new creatures added to the Pokedex.

The game is a photographing adventure that is all about the beauty of Pokemon. It is hard to find a more beautiful Pokemon than Suicune. Having it appear would be amazing.

#2 - Ho-Oh

Seeing Ho-Oh fly across the sun would make for a beautiful image (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This goes hand in hand with the concept of beauty and photographing Pokemon. Ho-Oh is an incredibly gorgeous creature to lay eyes on. It is known to journey to other regions, as seen in Kanto by Ash in the first Pokemon anime series episode.

Who says it can't venture to Lentel? Seeing Ho-Oh fly across the sun would make for a beautiful image.

#1 - Galarian Zapdos

Advertisement

Galarian Zapdos is said to run across mountains at 180 MPH (Image via Game Freak)

Zapdos was one of the best finds in the original Pokemon Snap game. It is only fitting that it makes a return in the new version. It should be in its Galarian form, however.

It would be great to see some of the more recent Legendaries. Galarian Zapdos is said to run across mountains at 180 MPH. Being challenged with trying to take a picture of this speedy Pokemon would add to the game immensely.