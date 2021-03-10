Not all Pokemon TCG cards are built the same; while some are strong, others falter.

Some Pokemon cards have broken the game and ran formats. But every now and again, a card comes along that just has useless moves. Sometimes, even a great card may have one completely useless move. Here are the weakest Pokemon TCG moves.

Top 5 weakest Pokemon TCG moves

#5 - Everyone explode now - Foretress

The Bug/Rock-type Pokemon, Foretree, is known for exploding. This Pokemon card from Undaunted 3 forces all of its comrades to explode to deal some damage. Of course, this gets the #5 slot since it can deal some big damage, but it hurts all of the player's Pokemon as well.

The card deals 30 damage for each Foretree/Pineco on the players field, but it deals 30 to each of the player's Pokemon too.

#4 - Energy Ball - Lapras ex

This Lapras EX card looks amazing, and it is certainly an amazing collector card. But its first attack is so bad that it only deals 10 damage, plus 20 more damage if it has three total energy on it. With three energy attached, it deals 30 damage.

At this point, none of the old cards are playable in any competitive format, but even if they were, this one would not be used. It's second attack isn't terrible, but it's still not good enough.

#3 - Conversion 1 & 2 - Porygon

This Porygon card from Base Set is not very strong. It has two attacks that just change the opponent's type or its own resistance. Since it doesn't have any damage dealing moves, this just isn't a very good effect.

#2 - Nail Flick - Dark Charizard

This Dark Charizard from Team Rocket was a strong card in its time, but not for its first attack. Its first attack, Nail Flick, is about as good as it sounds. It deals 10 damage per energy. For it to be found on such a threatening Pokemon is just silly.

This Dark Charizard's second attack is actually strong, and it is called Continuous Fireball. The first attack, though, looks completely out of place on such a cool card.

#1 - Let's Eat Together - Pikachu

This promo card from XY is about as futile as they come. Of course, this card wasn't made for its playability, and its a cute card for collectors to pick. However, the attack is just plain bad.

The attack, let's eat together, heals all of both players' active Pokemon by 30 HP. Healing the opponent; not the greatest of strategies by Pikachu. The card art is great, Chespin, Pikachu, and Sylveon all eating at a picnic, but that's where the positives end.