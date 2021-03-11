How multiplayer works in New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap is just under two months away from release. Fans of Pokemon and the original 1999 Pokemon Snap are undoubtedly excited for its arrival. Some form of online play has also been confirmed for the game, but what exactly will that entail?

So far, there is no definitive information on what multiplayer will be like in New Pokemon Snap. The first thing that comes to mind for most players is likely the idea of a co-op experience. It could be a concept that involves players sitting in the same vehicle and taking snaps together as the level progresses.

However, a genuine co-op multiplayer experience in New Pokemon Snap isn't likely. In the listing for New Pokemon Snap, the game is described as a single-player experience. That means the odds of the game letting players join the same world are very low.

Instead, multiplayer is far more likely to mean interaction within the community on photos that are posted. When players take photos in New Pokemon Snap, they will be able to edit their photos and upload them to an online system. There is a grading system for photos in the game, so a similar grading system might be used in the multiplayer aspect.

Even though the game is so close to release, everyone will still have to wait for concrete details on what multiplayer really means. However, players shouldn't get their hopes up in co-op play just yet.

New Pokemon Snap release date and additional game details

New Pokemon Snap is set to be released on April 30 of this year. Players who are eager to get their hands on the game can pre-order it for $59.99 on either the Nintendo Store or through places like Target for a physical copy.

In New Pokemon Snap, there is a confirmed narrative and objective on top of the snapshot gameplay. Players will be taken to the Lental region, where all kinds of Pokemon can be found on separate islands that host unique biomes. On the site, there is a description for the narrative that players can expect. It reads:

"In the Lental region, Pokémon and vegetation have sometimes been seen to glow. Meet Professor Mirror and work with him to uncover the mystery of the Illumina Phenomenon. Your photos and observations may be key to learning about this strange occurrence "

There are less than two months left before players can finally play New Pokemon Snap. Whether the game has true multiplayer remains to be seen.