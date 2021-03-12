There are nearly 900 different Pokemon that span across a variety of regions and eight Generations.

A long debated question is what region has the strongest Pokemon. Some creatures lend their talents to more than one region by being found there and in multiple Pokedexes.

Everyone has their opinion, oftentimes based on which region is their favorite. More regions and more Pokemon will surely be introduced, which could flip this entire topic on its head.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 regions with the strongest Pokemon

#3 - Kanto

Kanto is the region that started it all. The original 151 Pokemon are some of the most iconic creatures, not just in the franchise, but in the world as a whole. It gave fans the likes of Charizard, Snorlax, Dragonite, and Mewtwo.

Mewtwo is hands down the most powerful Legendary and most powerful Pokemon ever. It was created to take that crown. Among the Kanto Pokedex, a large amount of them are still relevant in battle to this day.

#2 - Sinnoh

Sinnoh got a massive advantage in terms of new Pokemon. All in all, old Pokemon received a ton of new evolutions, which made the Sinnoh Pokedex downright overpowered. It was questionable at first why this happened, but some of the new additions are fan favorites now.

Sinnoh added evolutions such as Rhyperior, Togekiss, and Gallade. Not to mention, it introduced the literal god of all Pokemon, Arceus. That makes for a pretty powerful region overall.

#1 - Galar

Galar might not be considered the region with the strongest Pokemon if only new Pokemon were taken into account. If all Pokemon found in the region are counted, though, Galar wins by a mile. It has the benefit of a stellar main Pokedex and then two DLC Pokedexes.

The Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra are still technically considered part of the Galar region, so their Pokedexes should be included. The DLC expansions added just about every Pokemon available to the game. Whether they're found in the wild or on a Dynamax Adventure, the sheer size of the Pokedex gives Galar the title of strongest region.